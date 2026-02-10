The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (known as the NCDMV) has concluded a multi-year pilot program that provided expanded early morning access at a majority of its driver service locations. Effective Monday, February 9, 2026, the 90 driver license offices that had been opening at 7 a.m. returned to a standard 8 a.m. opening time.

This adjustment marks the end of an initiative funded by temporary federal pandemic relief money. The change is administrative and does not involve the closure of any NCDMV physical locations.

NC DMV Hours Change: Early Openings Ending NOW

The earlier opening hour was initially implemented to address significant backlogs and high customer demand for in-person services following the pandemic. The program was made possible by a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State Fiscal Recovery Fund, administered through the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The state allocated approximately $3 million from this federal source to fund the extra hour of operation across the selected driver’s license offices.

Plan Your Visit: NCDMV Reverts to Standard Operating Hours

Officials confirmed the final week of early openings took place from February 3 through February 6, 2026. The return to pre-pandemic hours is statewide and consistent across all offices that participated in the extended schedule.

In North Carolina’s DOT you can find the DMV office locator tool, that will let you know which one is the nearest office according to your address. You can also schedule an appointment, ask for a replacement license plate, and other related paperwork.

Approximately 3,250 appointment slots are offered daily across the state’s 115 driver’s license offices. The revised 7-day booking window is designed to prevent slots from being held unused far in advance and to improve the efficiency of the appointment system. Customers who miss their scheduled appointments are still subject to standard rescheduling protocols and potential delays.

ARPA Funding Loss Affects NC Driver License Appointments

The decision to revert schedules is directly tied to the depletion of the designated federal grant. The temporary funding stream that financed the early hour of service has been exhausted, necessitating a return to the standard operational budget and hours. NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine addressed the change in the department’s official announcement, stating clearly the reason for the rollback.

“Unfortunately, this funding stream has been exhausted, and we’ll no longer be able to provide this extra hour of service at our offices,” Tine said.

What Was the ARPA Act

The American Rescue Plan Act funding was intended as a one-time infusion to help state agencies recover from and adapt to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Its use for DMV operations was part of a broader strategy to clear accumulated delays in service. With the grant period concluded, the agency must operate within its regular state budgetary constraints for personnel and facility operations.

The NCDMV has not announced any plans to seek alternative funding to reinstate the early hours at this time. The change is presented as a procedural conclusion to a temporary program rather than a new policy initiative. The focus now shifts to managing customer flow and service delivery within the conventional 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. window observed at most state government offices.