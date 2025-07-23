Millions of citizens have travelled across the United States, and one of their targets was Route 66. Gas price is one of the things that may worry many drivers, whether they are driving the full Route 66 or just part of it. As of July 20, 2025, the AAA National average is for regular gasoline is $3.140. However, the American Automobile Association claims that the dog days of summer have delivered lower gas prices.

The AAA has a gas cost calculator that can help you estimate the cost of your journey from one place to another. Of course, this is just an idea, and it will depend on the number of people in your car, the speed, the way you drive, and many other factors, like the car model. But how much would it be from the beginning and the end of Route 66?

Gas price for the full Route 66

Many people who travel from the beginning to the end of Route 66 start in Chicago, Illinois, and end in Santa Monica, California. If you set the AAA gas cost calculator from Chicago to Los Angeles and you choose a Ford Mustang from 2024, the fuel cost of this long journey would be an estimated $206.25.

Many people go drive the full Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica like to hire a Chevrolet Bel Air or a Ford Mustang. This is because they are looking for a vintage experience.

Ford F-150 and Dodge Grand Caravan are great alternatives if you prefer a reliable and modern option. The option of a Ford F-150 Lightning 4WD ER1 may not be fo cool but it may be much cheaper.

This model can need about $108.04 for the journey from Chicago to Los Angeles. Bear in mind that this AAA gas calculator may not follow Route 66 because it may find a best and shorter route. However, this could be more accurate if you choose a shorter route and not the full journey.

Gas price for Route 66 with Dodge Grand Caravan

According to the AAA Gas Calculator, if you choose to drive from Chicago to Los Angeles with a Dodge Grand Caravan, the estimated fuel cost would be about $283.60.

Therefore, you should save about 300 dollars to make sure you have enough money for the full Route 66. Remember that using your air conditioning can also increase fuel consumption.

If you drive aggressively, your fuel cost will also increase because it is important to drive at a constant speed to save money on gasoline. Take with you only the necessary items because any unnecessary weight will increase your gas bill, too. Before you depart, check where it is possible to fill up your tank in order to avoid a shortage of gasoline during your Route 66 trip in the USA.

