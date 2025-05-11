If you live in the State of Tennessee, the IRS has made an important announcement. All of Tennessee qualifies for disaster tax relief. As a matter of fact, various deadlines have been postponed to November 3, 2025. For your information, this tax relief has been confirmed for both businesses and individuals. So, if you have been affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding, or straight-line winds, you could take advantage of this postponement.

Actually, these severe storms took place on April 2, 2025. If you need to make some repairs or move to a new place, you may not have time to file or pay on time. So, do not worry because the IRS has given taxpayers in Tennessee extra time. Any area designated by FEMA receives tax relief. FEMA is the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

IRS Filing and Payment Relief

In case you are not sure of the deadlines that have been put off, the IRS confirms that the tax relief postpones several tax payment and filing deadlines that took place from April 2, 2025, through November 3, 2025.

Hence, you will be able to file returns and pay any taxes that, originally, were due during this period. Check all the things that have been affected by this change:

Individual income tax returns and payments that are normally due on April 15, 2025.

and payments that are normally due on April 15, 2025. 2024 contributions to IRAs as well as health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers in Tennessee.

as well as health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers in Tennessee. Quarterly estimated tax payments that are normally due on April 15, June 16, and September 15, 2025.

that are normally due on April 15, June 16, and September 15, 2025. Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns that are normally due on April 30, July 31, and October 31, 2025.

that are normally due on April 30, July 31, and October 31, 2025. Calendar year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments that are normally due on April 15, 2025.

Calendar year tax-exempt organization returns that are normally due on May 15, 2025.

Great news is also coming! Besides, penalties for failing to make payroll and excise tax deposits due on April 2, 2025, and before April 17, 2025, will be abated if the deposits were made by April 17, 2025.

IRS reminder about tax return preparation alternatives

The IRS offers a great deal of options for taxpayers. For example, if you are an eligible taxpayer, you could get support to file your tax return through the VITA or TCE.

VITA is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, and TCE is the Tax Counseling for the Elderly. Use the IRS locator to find the closest center in your local area to save time.

If your Adjusted Gross Income was $84,000 or less last year (2024), you can use IRS Free File’s Guided Tax Software for free. It is possible to use these products in both English and Spanish.

Those taxpayers in Tennessee or in other disaster areas who have any doubts can simply visit the Disaster Assistance and Emergency Relief for Individuals and Businesses website. This IRS free page is available online at: https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/disaster-assistance-and-emergency-relief-for-individuals-and-businesses.