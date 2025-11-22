The Social Security Administration has announced changes to benefit payments for 2026. Approximately 75 million people in the United States will be affected by these changes. The updates include a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) and modifications to tax deductions and Medicare premiums. Let’s look at all the changes one by one.

Those receiving retirement and disability benefits will see a 2.8% increase in their monthly payments. This adjustment, known as COLA, is designed to offset the effects of inflation on purchasing power. The increase will apply to both Social Security beneficiaries and those receiving Supplemental Security Income.

Social Security will notify you how much your COLA increase will be

Implementing this change will result in an average increase of $56 per month for retirement payments. However, the net amount individuals receive will be subject to other variations. Factors such as a new tax deduction for seniors and Medicare Part B premium rates will influence the final amount deposited starting in January.

The government agency will begin notifying beneficiaries in early December. Each person will receive a one-page statement with the exact dates and dollar amounts corresponding to the new monthly benefits for 2026, as well as details of any applicable deductions.

Information about the annual adjustment was available digitally starting November 12 for those with an account on the My Social Security portal. An SSA spokesperson indicated that all online notices would be posted by December 12. For beneficiaries who receive paper statements, paper statements will begin being mailed starting December 1.

It is anticipated that all beneficiaries will have received their notification, either digitally or physically, before the end of December. Individuals are advised to review these documents to understand the precise impact on their personal financial situation.

Projections of the retirement payment amounts

With the official implementation of the 2.8% COLA starting in January 2026, the estimated values ​​for retirement benefits are projected as follows. The average retirement benefit, which was around $2,015 per month in 2025, will rise to approximately $2,071 per month next year.

Regarding the maximum benefit, the figures for 2026 depend on the age at which the benefit is claimed. For current beneficiaries, the 2.8% increase applies to the existing maximum amounts. For those who file their initial claim in 2026, the maximum amount will be slightly higher due to the wage indexation, the exact figures for which will be published later by the SSA.

Estimates based on the 2025 peak, adjusted for the COLA, suggest that a beneficiary who claimed at age 62 would see their benefit increase from approximately $2,831 to around $2,910. Those who claimed at full retirement age would see their benefit increase from $4,018 to about $4,130. For those who delayed claiming until age 70, the amount would increase from $5,108 to approximately $5,251 per month.

Possible retirement figures ​​as of January 2026

It is important to note that the approximate values ​​use a simple rounding of the 2025 value multiplied by 1.028. Actual payments are calculated by the administration with hundredth precision, so they may vary slightly from the estimates.

The absolute maximum for an individual claiming benefits at full retirement age in 2026 will be somewhat higher than the estimated $4,130. This difference arises because the calculation base, known as the Indexed Average Monthly Income (AIME), is also adjusted for national wage increases. This final figure is projected to fall between $4,150 and $4,200.

The Social Security Administration will release final figures for new claimants in late 2025 or during the first months of 2026. Until then, the projections serve as a general guide for financial planning for beneficiaries and future retirees.