The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) is an annual increase in federal benefits and allowances, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. These payments are intended for low-income households that meet certain income and need standards.

In 2025, the COLA increase applied to SNAP benefits (and other payments, such as Social Security) was 2.5%, but for 2026, it is estimated to range from approximately 2.7% to 2.8%. This projection is based on analyses conducted by various organizations, including The Senior Citizens League and other financial analysis firms.

How much SNAP benefits would increase in 2026

The relationship between the COLA and the SNAP food stamps requires a clear distinction, which we must emphasize emphatically. The COLA represents the annual adjustment applied by the SSA to Social Security benefits. SNAP maximum amounts, on the other hand, are adjusted annually by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

This adjustment is based on the Thrifty Food Plan and the changing cost of the food basket, using data collected through June and effective every October 1. Consequently, increases in SNAP benefits are not automatically indexed to the SSA COLA, even though both mechanisms respond to price fluctuations.

These are the SNAP benefits in effect in 2025

1 person: $292

2 people: $536

3 people: $768

4 people: $975

5 people: $1,158

6 people: $1,390

7 people: $1,536

8 people: $1,756

For each additional member: +$220

Now, the maximum amounts, if a hypothetical 2.8% increase is applied, which is the highest prediction made by organizations defending retirees’ rights:

1 person: $299.88

2 people: $550.47

3 people: $788.74

4 people: $1,001.32

5 people: $1,189.27

6 people: $1,427.53

7 people: $1,577.47

8 people: $1,803.41

Each additional person: +$225.94

Current requirements to apply for SNAP benefits in 2025

For now, the SNAP program maintains its basic eligibility criteria, which apply to all 50 states and American territories (including some Indigenous nations).

The regulations establish that the first eligibility criterion is income levels. Households must prove that their gross monthly income is at or below 130% of the federal poverty line (FPL). Net income must not exceed 100% of the FPL.

A second component of the assessment is available financial resources. This calculation includes the value of bank accounts and cash, with a general asset limit set at $2,750 for most households.

This limit is increased to $4,250 for households that include a person age 60 or older or an individual with a documented disability. The regulations exclude certain assets from this calculation, such as the value of the primary residence or a family vehicle.

Residency, immigration status, and work requirements

Participation in the SNAP program is restricted to U.S. citizens and certain specific groups of legal immigrants who meet specific criteria. Applicants must also reside in the state where they apply for benefits, verifying their residency status through relevant documentation.

Finally (there may be additional requirements at the local level), this requirement applies to beneficiaries in the ABAWD category, Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents, who are individuals between the ages of 18 and 54 who are able to work and have no dependent children.

These individuals must demonstrate that they are employed, participating in a training program, or actively seeking work, with a minimum amount of weekly hours.

Always visit your nearest SNAP office before applying to learn about your eligibility requirements. This way, you’ll only apply once with everything in hand. This will reduce your risk of being rejected and make your application process more user-friendly. Use the USDA’s official SNAP locator here.