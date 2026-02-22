If you receive Supplemental Security Income and you’ve been keeping an eye on your bank account calendar, you might notice something that looks alarming at first glance: no SSI deposit in March. Before you call the Social Security Administration or assume something went wrong, here’s what’s actually happening — and why it’s nothing to worry about.

The Social Security Administration follows a simple rule: SSI payments go out on the 1st of every month. But when that date lands on a weekend or a federal holiday, the agency moves the payment to the last business day before it.

Two SSI Deposits in February, None in March

Since March 1, 2025 falls on a Saturday, the payment will be deposited on Friday, February 28 instead. That means February will see two SSI deposits — one on the 1st and another on the 28th — and March will have none.

The SSA doesn’t want beneficiaries waiting longer than necessary for money they count on. Moving the payment earlier, rather than later, is the policy designed to prevent any financial disruption.

A common source of confusion among beneficiaries is whether that second February deposit needs to be reported as a duplicate or extra payment. It doesn’t. The SSA is clear that this is simply a calendar adjustment — not a bonus, not an error, and not something that requires a phone call to the agency.

How Much Can SSI Beneficiaries Receive in 2025?

This year, the maximum federal SSI benefit is $967 per month for an individual and $1,450 per month for an eligible couple. Those figures represent a 2.5% cost-of-living increase over 2024, when the caps were $943 and $1,415, respectively.

That said, most recipients don’t receive the full federal maximum. Your actual payment depends on factors like your countable income, your living situation, and whether you’re in a state that adds its own supplemental payment on top of the federal amount.

Most states and the District of Columbia do offer that additional layer of support; but a handful, including Arizona, Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virginia, do not.

Who Can Claim SSI Benefits

People who may qualify for SSI are those who are 65 or older, blind, or have a disability that prevents them from working, and who have limited income and few assets. The program is available to U.S. citizens and certain qualified non-citizens. To be eligible, an individual generally cannot have more than $2,000 in countable resources, or $3,000 for a couple. This includes things like cash, bank accounts, and property other than the home you live in.

Unlike regular Social Security retirement or disability benefits, SSI eligibility is not based on your work history — which means even people who have never paid into Social Security may qualify if they meet the financial and medical requirements.