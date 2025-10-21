As autumn settles across Texas, a big number of low-income families are getting ready for the last round of SNAP benefits (also known as food stamp) payments for October. It’s a crucial time, especially with all the talk about economic pressures and recent cost-of-living adjustments.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has confirmed that the final payments for the month will be sent out between October 21 and 27. If you’re confused about when you’ll get yours, it all depends on the last two digits of your Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

How many people receive SNAP benefits in Texas?

In fiscal year 2024 (FY2024, that ended in September 2025), the program supported around 3,193,000 residents—10% of the state’s population—with more than 76% of participants living in households with children and over 30% in those including older adults or individuals with disabilities,

Furthermore, over 46% are in working families, highlighting that many recipients are employed yet struggle with wages insufficient to cover basic needs.

In Texas, the food stamps benefits loaded onto EBT cards are essential for putting food on the table. The state spreads out the payments across the whole month to manage the system load, from October 1 right through to the 28th. This final week wraps things up for specific EDG number groups.

Here’s the specific schedule for this last week of payments:

Tuesday, October 21: EDG numbers that end in 72, 73, 74

EDG numbers that end in 72, 73, 74 Thursday, October 23: EDG numbers that end in 79, 80, 81

EDG numbers that end in 79, 80, 81 Friday, October 24: EDG numbers that end in 82, 83, 84, 85

EDG numbers that end in 82, 83, 84, 85 Saturday, October 25: EDG numbers that end in 86, 87, 88

EDG numbers that end in 86, 87, 88 Sunday, October 26: EDG numbers that end in 89, 90, 91, 92

EDG numbers that end in 89, 90, 91, 92 Monday, October 27: EDG numbers that end in 93, 94, 95

Heads up, there won’t be any payments going out on October 20, 22, or 28. If you haven’t received your benefits by the 28th, you should definitely get in touch with the HHSC.

You can call their helpline at 2-1-1 or stop by a local office to check your case status. Sometimes a simple paperwork hiccup or an old address can cause a delay.

Does the government shutdown affect SNAP payments?

This schedule is especially important right now. With all the budget discussions happening in Congress, there are whispers that November payments could face some interruptions. Community advocates are reminding everyone to budget carefully, since the money could be delayed, in some cases.

It’s also good to remember that SNAP funds don’t earn interest and can only be used for eligible food items. “For countless families, these benefits are what stand between them and hunger,” explains Stephen Salas, who runs a food bank in Houston. “We’re really hoping this year’s cost-of-living increase can help ease the strain that inflation has put on household budgets.”

To find your exact payment date, you can check your EDG number using the YourTexasBenefits mobile app or by calling 2-1-1. It’s a good reminder of how vital these programs are in fighting food insecurity, especially in a state as large as Texas.

What are the maximum SNAP benefits in October?

You might have heard that SNAP benefits saw a small bump this year. The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2026, which actually started on October 1, 2025, led to a slight increase in the maximum payouts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture figures this out based on their Thrifty Food Plan. In practical terms, it works out to around $6 more each month for a single person, and about $19 more for a family of four.

The table below shows the current maximum monthly amounts:

1 person: $298

$298 2 people: $546

$546 3 people: $785

$785 4 people: $994

$994 5 people: $1,183

$1,183 6 people: $1,421

$1,421 7 people: $1,571

$1,571 8 people: $1,789

$1,789 If your household has more than eight people, you add $218 for each additional member

Keep in mind, these are the maximum figures. The actual amount a household gets is calculated based on its net income after certain deductions are applied. For the most personalized information, it’s always best to check directly with the USDA or the Texas HHSC website.