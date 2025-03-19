Although there are 2 payment dates left in March, none of these SSDI payments are for those who are currently receiving SSI benefits. This is because those who receive Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Insurance have a different payday.

The Social Security payment schedule has confirmed that SSI benefit payments will be delivered on April 1, 2025. Therefore, there are no changes and your direct deposit payment will be on time.

SSDI to be delivered on the 3rd

Those who are on both SSI and Social Security will get their Disability Insurance benefit on April 3, 2025. However, there is another group that may also qualify for the payment on the third.

Workers with a disability on Social Security who started collecting benefits before May 1997 will also receive this payment on the third. Even if they are not receiving SSI simultaneously.

SSDI recipients who are not on SSI and who began collecting benefits after April 30, 1997, will get their payments on:

April 9: Born 1-10

April 16: Birth date from 11-20

April 23: Birthday falls on any of these days; 21-31

SSDI and SSI maximum benefit amounts in April 2025

The maximum amount an SSDI recipient can receive in April 2025 is $4,018. This does not mean that you qualify for such a large payment amount. In fact, few workers can meet all the requirements to get $4,018.

Average payments worth $1,580 are more frequent. SSI recipients can get up to $967. This is the maximum amount for an individual in 2025 in the United States.

Some married couples may both qualify for SSI. If you qualify for the full amount, your Supplemental Security Income payment will be up to $1,450. The last maximum amount for this Federal benefit is $484 for an essential person. On average, SSI recipients get $714.

If you have not filed for SSDI payment yet, make sure you have medical reports to proof your disability is qualifying. It must prevent you from working for over a year.