One of the places where you can collect SNAP benefits through June 10, 2025, is the District of Columbia. All you need to check is the first letter of your last name. If it is T, U, or V, Food Stamp benefits will be available on the 9th. The payment on the 10th will be for eligible recipients whose first letter of their last name is W, X, Y, or Z.

California will also deliver SNAP benefits or CalFresh through June 10, 2025. For example, recipients whose case number ends in 9 will collect money for groceries on June 9, and if it ends in 0, they will receive them on June 10, 2025. Colorado shares the last payday but uses Social Security Numbers to arrange paydays. If your SSN ends in 9, June 9 will be the day you receive Food Stamps. If your SSN ends in 0, payments will arrive on June 10, 2025.

Last SNAP payments in Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, and Illinois

SNAP benefits will be sent in Idaho on June 9 if the last digit of your birth year ends in 9. Those Food Stamp recipients whose last digit of their birth year ends in 0 will collect their money on their EBT cards on June 10, 2025. Illinois issues benefits for new households, beginning on October 23, 20217, using the head of household ID number. Older cases may receive them through the 20th.

The State of Iowa uses the first letter of your last name to arrange payment dates. If it is T, U, or V, your SNAP benefits will be deposited on June 9, 2025. Beneficiaries whose first letter of their last name is W, X, Y, or Z will collect their Food Stamps on June 10.

But what if you live in Kansas? This State also uses the first letter of your last name to distribute the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. As a matter of fact, the payments on June 9 and 10 follow the same rules as in Iowa.

Last SNAP payments in Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina & Guam

If you are a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipient in Nevada, you will collect benefits on June 9 if the last digit of your birth year ends in 9. If it ends in 0, you will collect them on June 10, 2025.

Oklahoma uses the last digit of the case number. In fact, there is only one payment left on June 10. It will be yours if your case number ends in 7-9. South Carolina will also use the SNAP case number.

If your SNAP case number ends in 9, your benefits will be ready on June 9. Or if it ends in 0, on the 10th. Here are the paydays in Guam: