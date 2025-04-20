USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) has confirmed that the last SNAP payments in April will be sent through April 20 in 4 States. It will depend on where you live whether the paydays are based on your Social Security Number, case number or any other option.

As for the maximum SNAP payment amounts, recipients can get up to $292 if they are single and up to $1,756 if they are 8. Those who do not qualify for the full amount may wonder what average payments are. For example, the average Food Stamp benefit for 1 is $199.

SNAP payment dates left in April in New Mexico and Ohio

These are the 6 paydays left in New Mexico. This States will check the Social Security Number the SNAP recipient has in order to deliver Food Stamps. If your number matches the schedule, check your EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card on the corresponding day.

Social Security ending in: 18, 38, 58, 78, 98 = Food Stamp benefits available on April 15th

Social Security ending in: 08, 28, 48, 68, 88 = Food Stamp benefits available on April 16th

Social Security ending in: 19, 39, 59, 79, 99 = Food Stamp benefits available on April 17th

Social Security ending in: 09, 29, 49, 69, 89 = Food Stamp benefits available on April 18th

Social Security ending in: 10, 30, 50, 70, 90 = Food Stamp benefits available on April 19th

Social Security ending in: 00, 20, 40, 60, 80 = Food Stamp benefits available on April 20th

If you live in Ohio, SNAP benefits are made available from April 2 through April 20. This State uses the case number to arrange the monthly payment schedule. However, there are fewer paydays left:

Case number ends in 7 = SNAP benefits available on April 16th

Case number ends in 8 = benefits available on April 18th

Case number ends in 9 = benefits available on April 20th

SNAP payments left in April in Tennessee and Washington

USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) has confirmed that SNAP payments in Washington will go through the 20th. Therefore, it also shares the last payday with Ohio, New Mexico, and Tennessee.

SNAP recipients who have not collected their Food Stamps in Tennessee yet will not have to wait for long. Here is the remaining payment dates for Tennessee:

70-74 = Food Stamps due on April 15th

75-79 = Food Stamps arrive on the 16th of the month

80-84 = Food Stamps will be sent on the 17th of the month

85-89 = Food Stamps will be paid on the 18th of the month

90-94 = Food Stamps available on the 19th of the month

95-99 = Food Stamps available on the 20th of the month

Other States that have not finished issuing SNAP benefits in April are these ones: