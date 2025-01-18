The last round of Social Security payments for retirees will be issued in just 4 days. Thus, this will be the last opportunity to get money from the Agency in January 2025. Actually, there will be an SSI payment on January 31, but it is a Federally funded program. For your information, retirement benefits get funding from payroll taxes workers pay to SSA.

To receive money from Social Security in 4 days, you must meet some requirements. The first one is the birth date. For example, if you were born from the 1st to the 20th, you are not eligible for this monthly payment.

Social Security checks if you were born from 21-31

The Agency will ensure that all recipients who qualify were born after the 20th. If your birth date falls on one of these days, you are not on SSI and received benefits after April 30, 1997, January 22 will be your payment date.

If you received retirement benefits before May 1997, your next payment will be delivered on February 3, 2025. Those on SSI and Social Security will also get money on Feb. 3.

If you got benefits on January 8 or 15, the next payment dates will be February 12 or 19 respectively. On average, Social Security payments are worth $1,976. Because of the 2025 COLA increase, all benefits have increased by 2.5% in 2025.

Will you receive a Social Security check of $5,108 on January 22?

This is only possible if you met the following requirements when you filed for retirement benefits:

applied for retirement benefits at the age of 70

worked for 35 years

for had jobs covered by SSA

earned the contribution and benefit base for 35 years too

for 35 years too have not broken SSA rules

Therefore, this large payment will only be possible if you have made such a demanding challenge. Undoubtedly, the most difficult condition will be to have such a high wage for so many years. Seniors who have a much lower payment can also apply for SSI and SNAP benefits simultaneously.