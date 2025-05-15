The June SSI payment will be distributed on May 30, 2025. As a matter of fact, direct deposits will be in your bank account 48 hours before the normal payday. Although it should have been scheduled for June 1, it is a Sunday. Any Supplemental Security Income due on a Sunday must be paid on the previous business day, often on a Friday.

May 30, 2025, will be the same payday for all eligible recipients. Thus, you could collect the monthly payment, whether you are a senior aged 65 years old or older, a person with a disability, or a blind beneficiary. In case you are new to the SSI benefit, this program is also for children who have a qualifying disability or who are blind.

SSI payments of $717 on average

As of April 2025, the average Supplemental Security Income payment for all recipients is $717.87. This information has been provided by the Social Security Administration on its Monthly Statistical Snapshot.

Depending on the age group, the average amount they may receive is completely different. For instance, if you are under 18, your age group has the largest average payment in 2025.

Under-18s can collect $844 on average. If you belong to the 18-64-year-old group, the average payment for you is $764. Seniors aged 65 at least can receive about $592 on average. Anyway, you may be aged 65 and collect a higher or lower SSI payment because it depends on your financial situation and personal circumstances.

Eligiblity for SSI payments

If you have never applied for the Supplemental Security Income and you can’t make ends meet, check your eligibility now. Applicants must have limited resources.

Apart from having little to no money on hand, you must have low earnings. However, it is possible to receive SSI benefits while you are on Social Security retirement or SSDI payments.

Non-citizens may qualify if they meet key requirements. It is also essential to be living in one of the 50 States or any other territory that offers this Federal program. Start your application online and check if your spouse or children also qualify. An individual can collect up to $967, but an eligible married couple can collect up to $1,450.