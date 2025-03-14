When a disability prevents you from working for over a year, SSDI payments may be a great financial support. However, there are strict requirements set by Social Security.

Thus, only eligible applicants will be able to receive SSDI payments in 2025. Having a qualifying disability may not be enough. For your information, you must have paid enough taxes to Social Security.

2 requirements to get SSDI

One requirement has to do with a medical condition that prevents you from working for more than 1 year. The second requirement has to do with the number of work credits you will need when you apply for SSDI.

This will depend on your age. For example, the older you are, the higher the number of Social Security credits you will be required. Nevertheless, it may be easier to get approval if you are close to retirement.

To apply for SSDI you can do it through the Social Security Administration official website. This online application can be filled out at your convenience. There is no need to travel to your local office. Waiting for an appointment can also be avoided.

Who can get SSI and SSDI?

To get Supplemental Security Income benefits and Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, you must have a low income. Therefore, your SSDI payment must be low.

What is more, you must meet the resources limit. So, if your Disability Insurance payment is not enough to make ends meet, you may qualify for SSI simultaneously.

How to apply for both benefits:

Visit SSA’s website at https://www.ssa.gov/applyfordisability/index.htm?tl=1. Scroll down once you have read all the info and click on “Apply for Disability”. Tick the box if you understand and agree to the given statements.

After that, click on “Next”. Read it through and select “Start a New Application”. Confirm whether you are applying for yourself or not. Do you have a “my Social Security“ online account?

It will be essential to have one if you would like to file for SSI and SSDI online. Creating one is free and simple. Once you log in, complete the online application. Saving it is possible to come back later. Once you have filled it out, double-check it and submit it.