For the over 7.5 million Americans who rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the start of 2026 brings a familiar but often confusing calendar shuffle. Their January payment arrived in December 2025, and their February check will land in January 2026.

This isn’t an error or a bonus; it’s a regular and normal administrative procedure triggered by federal holidays and weekends, coinciding this year with a modest increase in benefits that SSI recipients received first than other Social Security beneficiaries.

January’s SSI Payment Didn’t Come in January

The reason is straightforward: SSI benefits are typically scheduled for the first of each month. However, if the first falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the Social Security Administration (SSA) issues the payment on the preceding business day.

Since January 1, 2026, was the New Year’s Day holiday, the payment was advanced to Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Similarly, February 1, 2026, falls on a Sunday, pushing that month’s payment to the prior Friday, January 30, 2026.

“This advance payment practice is a long-standing policy to ensure beneficiaries have timely access to their funds when banks are closed,” explains an SSA spokesperson we talked to.

The agency consistently reminds recipients that these early deposits are not extra money, yet their regular benefit issued earlier to avoid delay. For beneficiaries, especially those on tight budgets, the shift requires careful planning.

Receiving two payments in December (the regular December check and the advanced January check) can create a false sense of abundance, followed by a long gap until the next payment at the end of January. Financial advisors for seniors routinely stress the importance of treating the early deposit as money earmarked for the next month’s expenses.

This year’s payment shift comes with a small silver lining: the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Starting with the December 31 payment, all SSI benefits increased by 2.8 percent to help offset inflation. This adjustment raises the maximum federal SSI payment for an individual from $967 to $994 per month, a $27 increase. For an eligible couple, the maximum rises from $1,450 to $1,491.

How Is the Social Security COLA Increase Calculated?

If you’ve ever wondered about how is the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security calculated every year, it all comes back to a specific measure of inflation called the CPI-W, or consumer price index.

This statistic tracks how urban wage earners and clerical workers spend their money. The folks over at the Social Security Administration don’t just guess at a number; they have a fixed formula. Every autumn, they compare the average CPI-W from the third quarter of the current year—which are the months of July, August, and September—to the average from the same period last year.

If there’s an increase, that percentage difference becomes the COLA for the upcoming year. It’s a purely mathematical process run by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, designed to be objective and automatic.