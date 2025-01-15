The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) urges American taxpayers to not fall prey to “Ghost Preparers“. A Ghost Preparer is basically an untrustworthy tax preparer. Therefore, their main goal is to disappear with your information and even with your 2024 tax return cash.

Hence, it is of vital importance that taxpayers are on the lookout for dishonest tax preparers in the United States. On the one hand, they may encourage you to file a false tax return to get a larger tax refund in 2025. What is more, they will also steal valuable personal information.

IRS tax credits, Ghost Preparers’ goal

Ghost Preparers will encourage you to claim benefits or tax credits you don’t qualify for. During these months, Ghost Preparers pop up everywhere. While these scammers can ask for a large sum of money from your tax refund as a fee, they could sometimes steal all your money.

Once the 2024 tax return is prepared and they have achieved their goal, your money, they will simply disappear. Besides, you will have to face the consequences of claiming tax credits or benefits you are not entitled to.

Here comes the importance of hiring a professional and trusted tax preparer. By doing so, you will ensure you will get the right amount of money and you will not be deceived.

IRS’s tips for taxpayers

First of all, make sure you use the IRS official website to look for a professional tax preparer there: https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf. Make sure you know about their credentials and qualifications.

Another possibility is to apply for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to get support. IRS Free File is another possibility is you qualify for this service. Do not hire tax return preparers who claim they will get larger tax refunds than other tax preparers.

Be wary of tax return preparers who charge a fee based on a percentage of your tax refund. Of course, never opt for a tax preparer who wants you to deposit all or part of your refund into his bank account.

Make sure they have a PTIN. Remember they must sign the tax return and gives you a copy of your return. Last but not least, never sign a blank tax form. For more support visit: https://www.irs.gov/taxtopics/tc254