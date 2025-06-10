The amount of money each eligible taxpayer receives from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is completely different. Some Americans may not get a tax refund payment from the Agency because they have tax liability and they do not qualify for any tax credit, refundable or not. In 2025, there have been a total of 145,855,000 tax returns received.

As a matter of fact, the total number of returns received is slightly higher than in 2024. According to the IRS, as of May 9, 2025, it is about 1.3% higher. Not all returns have been processed because the Agency may need to review some cases. Still, a large number of refunds have been processed, 143,556,000, up from 141,317,000 on May 10, 2024. Taxpayers have also chosen electronic filing more than paper returns, about 1.5% more.

IRS direct deposits in 2025 are higher

As of May 9, 2025, the IRS claimed that the average direct deposit refund amount is $3,034, up from $2,960. That means taxpayers are receiving 2.5% more on average if compared to the 2024 Tax Season.

So far, the IRS direct deposits are higher in 2025 than in 2024. Of course, it will depend on each taxpayer’s situation whether they receive more or less money than in the previous season.

Interestingly, the amount of money IRS direct deposits have increased is just the same as the Cost-of-Living Adjustment increase announced by Social Security for 2025.

Some citizens are not required to file because they have very low earnings and limited resources. However, they may not know that it is possible to claim some tax credits, which may allow them to get a tax refund. Thus, it is advisable to check your eligibility for any tax credit you may qualify.

Are IRS average refunds higher in 2025?

Not only are IRS direct deposits higher in 2025, but the average refund amount is also higher. For example, as of May 9, 2025, the average refund amount is $2,939, up from $2,869.

So, taxpayers are receiving about 2.4% more than in 2024. Some taxpayers may not have filed their tax return yet because they got an extension to file. Others may have recently filed, so here is a possible payment schedule if you filed electronically, requested direct deposit, and sent a complete and accurate return: