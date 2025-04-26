Social Security as well as the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, commonly known as VA, pay disability benefits like SSDI to citizens who have a medical condition and meet all the requirements set by these Agencies. What is more, qualified dependents may also get benefits on the worker’s record. For example, a spouse or a child may get Disability Insurance benefits.

Even if both Agencies provide eligible people with disability benefits, they do not have the same eligibility criteria. Processes are also different, so it is best to learn more about them before you apply. For example, to get SSDI benefits, you must have worked and paid enough payroll taxes. Apart from that, you must have a qualifying disability that meets the strict definition given by SSA.

SSDI and VA disability benefits compared

For example, if you are thinking about applying for VA disability benefits, you should know that the injury or illness must be due to military service. That is, your medical condition, or aggravation of it, is due to the military service. SSDI does not have this requirement.

On the contrary, impairment must prevent you from working at the SGA (substantial gainful activity) level when you apply for SSDI. This is not a requirement for VA disability.

What is more, to apply for Social Security Disability Insurance, your disability must last for at least 12 months or end in death. This is not the case for VA disability benefits. Besides, for Disability Insurance, your work history, education, and age can affect your eligibility.

Are SSDI and VA disability benefit amount and eligibility affected by the other program?

As a matter of fact, the Social Security Administration claims that monthly benefit eligibility and amount are not affected by the other program. Bear in mind that this refers to VA Disability and SSDI only.

For example, some people may qualify for SSI benefits. It is the Supplemental Security Income and if you get other benefits, the SSI amount may be affected and reduced.

What is more, VA disability benefits offer partial payment, which is based on scale of disability. However, Social Security Disability Insurance does not offer this possibility.

SSDI does not offer partial payments. That implies you either get it all or nothing. That is why you may have to appeal a decision if you do not agree with the denial. Remember that Social Security Disability Insurance can pay up to $4,018 in 2025. Nevertheless, it is just about $1,580 on average.

The compensation rates for VA disability may differ. It will depend on the disability rating. It could be $175.51 (10% rating) or even $1,395 (veteran alone with 60% rating). If you need to apply for any of the two benefits, get all the medical evidence ready and apply as soon as possible to avoid delays.