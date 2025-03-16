If you have not filed your 2024 tax return yet, it is time to check if you qualify for any of the programs the IRS offers in 2025. Take advantage of free tax return preparation.

Of course, to benefit from it you must be a qualifying taxpayer in the United States. As a matter of fact, the Internal Revenue Service offers 2 essential programs during the 2025 Tax Season.

IRS VITA and TCE

VITA stands for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and TCE refers to the Tax Counseling for the Elderly program. The main advantages of these IRS programs are that they offer basic tax help at no extra cost.

The requirements to qualify for the VITA program are the following ones:

people with a qualifying disability

limited English-speaking taxpayers in the United States

taxpayers in the United States people who earn less than $67,000 or up to $67,000

Actually, the VITA program has been going on for more than 50 years, so millions of American taxpayers who qualified have already used it. But who qualifies for the IRS TCE program?

IRS & eligibility for TCE

Apart from having the possibility of qualifying for VITA, other taxpayers may be eligible for TCE. Since it is an IRS program for seniors, you will only be eligible if you are at least 60 years old.

Volunteers are specialized in all the tax questions related to Social Security retirement benefits and other sources of income. So, if you are receiving retirement benefits or Social Security, this will be a great choice.

The VITA and TCE sites are managed by IRS partners. The staff members are volunteers. So, they can make a difference in their communities. They are certified by the IRS, so they are prepared to help you file your 2024 tax return. For your information, the deadline to file your 2024 tax return is April 15, 2025. So, do not put it off to avoid penalties and fees.