The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) established the deadline to file 2024 tax returns on April 15 for most taxpayers in the United States. However, some American taxpayers may still be waiting for their paper checks or direct deposits.

Therefore, it could be a relief to know when your tax refund is coming because millions of United States citizens rely on this payment. No doubt it can boost their finances because, on average, tax refunds are worth $2,945 as of April 25, 2025.

Who will receive their IRS tax refund from May 5 through May 12?

The IRS usually pays direct deposits within 21 days. Nevertheless, some tax refunds may even get faster than you expect. This may happen if you filed electronically, you requested a direct deposit, your tax return is correct, and it lacks no information.

Sometimes, the IRS may take longer to pay refunds that qualify for a tax credit. This is because they may need to check something to ensure you are eligible for this money, or because you filed early in January, and they need to wait until the law allows these tax credits to be paid.

Although millions of American taxpayers have already filed their tax returns and received their tax refund, others are still waiting for the IRS to issue their direct deposits or paper checks.

If you filed your tax return between April 14 and April 21, your tax refund may arrive from May 5 through May 12, 2025. Since paper checks take longer, they have a different payment schedule.

For example, if you filed in late March 2025, your IRS paper check may arrive on May 5, too. That is why it is important to request a direct deposit and to file electronically if you need the money urgently.

IRS calendar for direct deposits and paper checks

Although the IRS recommends filing electronically, some taxpayers prefer to file by mail. This can also be combined with direct deposits, so let’s check´all the possibilities:

Filed by mail and paper check requested: tax refund can take up to 2 months

Filed electronically and direct deposit requested: from over a week to three weeks (within 21 days)

Filed electronically, but paper check requested: tax refunds can take up to 1 month

Filed by mail and direct deposit requested: 3 weeks

If you are not sure when your tax refund will be sent, check the Internal Revenue Service “Where’s My Refund?” tool.