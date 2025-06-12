Currently, it is possible to file a tax return during the 2025 Tax Season and request the IRS either a paper check or a direct deposit. In fact, most Americans prefer to collect a direct deposit for different reasons. For example, it is the fastest way to collect a refund if you have filed electronically a complete and accurate return.

What is more, it is the safest way to receive your money without having the fear of a paper check being lost or stolen before you get it in your mailbox. Nevertheless, there are some taxpayers who still prefer the traditional way, to file a paper return and to collect a paper check, despite having to wait for ages to receive it.

IRS payments are modernizing

According to the United States Department of the Treasury, starting September 30, 2025, all federal payments that are currently made by paper check, (this includes IRS tax refunds, vendor payments, and Social Security benefits) will be made electronically.

This will be possible thanks to the Executive Order 14247, “Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account”. Actually, this executive order will transition federal disbursements to electronic payments in just a few months.

The main reason for getting rid of paper checks is the fact that taxpayers and other recipients are affected by fraud. If you would like to check the official website, do so at: https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0150

How to get an electronic payment from the IRS

American taxpayers who have always received a paper check when they qualified for a tax refund will soon have to get an electronic payment instead. In order to collect your tax refund by direct deposit, all you have to do is select the direct deposit option when prompted by the tax software you a using to file your tax return.

Once you come across this option, either on your electronic or paper return, enter your account and routing number of your bank account. Thus, the IRS will deposit your refund their if you qualify for one.

For your information, the IRS will deposit most taxpayers’ tax refunds within 21 days or even less. Filing electronically and requesting a direct deposit will be the fastest way to get your money.

Taxpayers who realize that their direct deposit information is incorrect should call the Internal Revenue Service. Do so at 1-800-829-1040 to stop your direct deposit if it has not been posted yet. Once you request a direct deposit, you will be able to check your refund status online.

It can be seen on the “Where’s My Refund?” tool. Some taxpayers who have a prepaid debit card may want to get their direct deposit sent to this card. For your information, many prepaid cards have an account and routing numbers, so it may be possible. Some mobile apps may also be an option.