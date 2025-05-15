The IRS (Internal Revenue Service) generally distributes tax refund payments within 21 days, but it could be less time too. Nevertheless, the Agency can only pay refunds so fast if you meet all the conditions. Thus, it is of vital importance to find out if you are eligible for one of the quickest tax refund payments in 2025. Let’s not forget that financial institutions and banks’ processing times may delay refunds for up to 5 days.

As a result of these processing times, it is possible that some taxpayers need to wait for a couple of days or longer when the IRS issues their direct deposit when their return is fine. First of all, it is essential to file your return electronically. Tax returns filed electronically are safer and faster. Taxpayers who filed a paper return should not expect a direct deposit in just 8 days. In fact, it will take longer. Do not forget to request direct deposits instead of paper checks, too. Paper checks take a great deal of time to be sent.

Send the IRS accurate tax returns

The Internal Revenue Service will need to spend extra time to review 2024 tax returns that are not accurate. Make sure the tax return you submit to the Agency is completely correct. Besides, not only will it have to be properly filed, but also complete.

Take into account that not giving the IRS all the necessary documents or information can delay your tax refund payment. In conclusion, American taxpayers will collect their tax refund payment within 21 days if:

their 2024 tax return is complete

their 2024 tax return is accurate

they filed an electronic tax return

tax they requested the IRS direct deposits

To receive your tax refund as soon as possible, all these conditions are key. However, it is also important to keep in mind that not everyone qualifies for a tax refund in 2025. In fact, some taxpayers may even have to pay the IRS, while others will get $0. So, no debt but no tax refund payment either.

IRS May payment schedule

Do you meet the previously mentioned requirements? Then, you may receive your direct deposit within 21 days once you filed your return in 2025. But who may collect a tax refund payment on May 16 or later from the IRS?