Some taxpayers have not filed their 2024 tax return yet. Therefore, they should be aware of all the Tax Credits the IRS offers during the 2025 Tax Season. For your information, the Child Tax Credit (CTC) can help U.S. families with a qualifying child (or more) get a tax break. Keep in mind that you may be able to claim the CTC even if you are not required to file in 2025.

As many people don’t normally file a tax return, they may be missing out on this useful Child Tax Credit. That is why the IRS can help you find out if you meet all the requirements to collect such a large tax refund. Remember that it is possible to claim the CTC for each eligible child. They must have a Social Security Number, and it must be valid for employment in the U.S.

IRS and the Child Tax Credit

For the 2024 tax year, to be a qualifying child, your dependent must:

Be under the age of 17 at the end of the tax year.

Be your daughter, son, stepchild, eligible foster child sister brother stepbrother stepsister half-brother half-sister or a descendant of one of them (e.g., a grandchild, nephew, or niece)

Not provide more than half of their own support for the tax year

Have lived with you for over half the tax year

Be claimed as a dependent on your return

Not file a joint return for the year (there is an exception if: filed the joint return only to claim a refund of taxes withheld or estimated taxes).

Be a U.S National, U.S. citizen, or a U.S. resident alien

Have a SSN that is valid for employment and is issuedbefore the due date of your tax return (extension included)

How much can the IRS pay for the CTC?

The IRS can pay up to $2,000 per qualifying child. Nevertheless, you only qualify for the full amount of this IRS tax credit if you meet all the eligibility criteria. Beside, you must meet the annual income limits.

In fact, your annual income can’t be more than $200,000 for single filers and $400,000 for a joint return. Do not worry if you exceed this limit slightly because guardians and parents with higher incomes may qualify for a partial Child Tax Credit, says the IRS.

If you think you meet all the requirements the IRS set, and you would like to claim this tax credit, visit the IRS official website for more details: https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/individuals/child-tax-credit