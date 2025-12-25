For millions of retirement beneficiaries in the United States, the first payment of the year not only marks the start of January’s financial routine but also the practical application of the “COLA” adjustment, an increase designed to offset inflation.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed that the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2026 will be 2.8%, an increase that will be reflected in all payments.

This change will raise the maximum federal Supplemental Security Income (SSI) amounts to $994 for an individual and $1,491 for a couple. However, the unusual aspect of the schedule lies in an uncommon date: the first payment associated with the 2026 COLA will be made in 2025.

Your First 2026 Social Security Check: Why It’s Coming in 2025

This is due to an administrative adjustment for the New Year’s Day holiday, which specifically affects one of the programs. Knowing the exact sequence of dates is crucial so that beneficiaries, specially for seniors and people with disabilities who depend on these funds for basic expenses, can plan their month without surprises or confusion.

The SSA’s payment schedule for the first month of the year operates under three different rules, determined by the type of benefit and the date of birth or the start of payments. This staggered distribution aims to prevent congestion in the banking system.

January 2026 SSI Payment : The first payment of the year for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will be made on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The rule states that if the first day of the month falls on a holiday or weekend, the payment is moved to the previous business day. Therefore, January’s funds will arrive before the start of the year. The next SSI payment, for February 2026, will be made on Friday, January 30.

Payments by date of birth (retirement, SSDI, survivors): Most beneficiaries receiving retirement, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), or survivor benefits are paid according to their date of birth, always on a Wednesday. For January 2026, the schedule is as follows: Birthdate from the 1st and 10th of the month: Wednesday, January 14th. Birthdate from the 11th and 20th of the month: Wednesday, January 21st. Birthdate from the 21st and 31st of the month: Wednesday, January 28th.

Long-term beneficiaries: A specific group, comprised of those who have received benefits since before May 1997, follows a fixed schedule. Their January payment is scheduled for Friday, January 3, 2026, regardless of their date of birth.

Grown of the 2.8% COLA on January amounts

The 2.8% increase is automatically applied to all programs administered by the SSA. According to official estimates, the average benefit for an individual retired worker will increase from $2,015 to around $2,071 per month starting in January.

A retired couple receiving benefits could see their average payment increase from $3,120 to $3,208. For SSI recipients, the new federal maximum amount of $994 for an individual represents an increase from the $967 in effect in 2025.

The SSA has announced that individual notifications detailing the new amount will be mailed during December. However, beneficiaries can view their COLA notification online in advance and securely through their personal account.my Social Security, if they created it before November 19, 2025.