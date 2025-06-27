For many, the garage often becomes a sweltering space during the summer months. With the combination of high outside temperatures and direct sunlight, it’s not uncommon for garages to become significantly hotter than the outdoors—sometimes soaring between 10 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit above the outside temperature. This can pose a real challenge if your garage is a workshop or a storage area for your tools. However, there’s no need to invest in an expensive air conditioning unit to tackle this issue.

One simple and affordable way to keep your garage cooler is by using Readi-Board White Foam Boards from Dollar Tree. By strategically layering these foam boards on your garage door, you can effectively reduce the temperature inside your garage during those hot summer days. This method is not only budget-friendly but also easy to implement.

Easy Installation: You can quickly and easily install these boards yourself.

Temperature Control: Helps maintain a cooler environment inside your garage.

By taking this simple step, you can transform your garage into a more comfortable space without breaking the bank. Embrace this practical solution and enjoy a more pleasant garage environment throughout the summer.

Have you ever wondered why foam boards are such an effective solution for temperature control? These boards feature a core made of polystyrene foam, which is predominantly composed of air. This characteristic makes them an excellent lightweight insulator. The foam is filled with gas, which is inherently a poor thermal conductor. This means that these boards excel at trapping heat within their gas-filled pockets, effectively halting the convection process and preventing heat from infiltrating your garage. If you’re seeking a simple, effective, and budget-friendly way to reduce heat, these boards are among the best garage hacks you can consider.

Where to Buy Foam Boards?

You can easily find these foam boards at your local Dollar Tree or purchase them from their website. These cost-effective boards are available in bundled packs, offering great value. For instance, you can snag a 20-pack of 20×30-inch foam boards for just $25. Although similar foam boards are available on Amazon, expect to pay nearly four times the price for the same quantity.

Benefits of Foam Boards

Widely Available: Easily accessible at local stores and online.

Incorporating foam boards into your garage setup is a smart and economically sound choice for anyone looking to maintain a comfortable space without breaking the bank.

Steps to Use Foam Boards to Insulate a Garage Door

Transforming your garage into a more energy-efficient space can be a straightforward task with the right materials. For this insulation project, gather a few essential tools: several rolls of Duck Brand tape, a tape measure, a utility knife, and a step ladder. The foam boards available at Dollar Tree are perfect for this task, each covering approximately 600 square inches, or 4.17 square feet. Before diving in, it’s crucial to calculate the exact square footage of your garage door, focusing specifically on the areas between the joists where the foam boards will be installed.

Begin by measuring the length and width of one rectangular section between the joists. Multiply these dimensions by the total number of sections to determine the total square footage you’ll need to cover. If your garage door has room to double-stack the boards for enhanced insulation, factor this into your calculations when purchasing materials. Accurate measurements are essential to ensure a snug fit.

Installation Process

Procure the necessary foam boards based on your measurements. Use a utility knife to pre-cut the boards, ensuring that each piece will fit precisely within the designated spaces. Begin installation at the top left corner of your garage door. Place the foam boards into the first space and secure them by taping along the seams. Repeat this step for each section until the entire door is covered.

By following these steps, you’ll efficiently insulate your garage door, creating a more energy-efficient environment that can save on heating and cooling costs.