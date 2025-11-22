The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, has historically included work requirements for certain beneficiaries. The stated goal of these requirements is to promote economic self-sufficiency among the recipient population.

These SNAP requirements fall into two main categories: general work requirements for most adults between the ages of 16 and 59, and stricter rules for individuals designated as “able-bodied adults without dependents” (ABAWDs).

Required activities include registering with employment services, accepting job offers deemed suitable, or participating in training programs. Failure to comply with these requirements may result in temporary or permanent disqualification from benefits.

SNAP benefits and the ABAWDs requirements

The ABAWD group faces a particularly strict restriction: a time limit. These individuals can only receive SNAP benefits for a period of three months within a 36-month period, unless they meet specific work criteria.

To maintain eligibility, they must demonstrate activities such as paid employment, volunteer work, or participation in training programs for a minimum of 80 hours per month, equivalent to approximately 20 hours per week. This provision has been a cornerstone of the program’s structure for years, targeting individuals deemed to have no caregiving responsibilities.

The definition of ABAWD and applicable exemptions have been subject to adjustments and political debate over time. Certain groups, such as people with disabilities, pregnant women, and caregivers of young children, have traditionally been excluded from these stricter rules.

The enforcement of these regulations has also varied by jurisdiction, with some states obtaining exemptions for areas with depressed labor markets. Balancing job creation with the provision of a food safety net has been a central aspect of SNAP policy.

More Information on the work rules for SNAP

The expanded rules officially went into effect in November 2025. However, the Trump administration issued a temporary waiver for that month. Starting in December 2025, the three-month “clock” began ticking for non-compliant beneficiaries.

This means that affected individuals must begin fulfilling the required activities or risk losing their eligibility after their three-month grace period expires. State agencies are currently adapting their systems and procedures.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the agency responsible for overseeing SNAP, is providing ongoing guidance to states on implementing the new mandates. This process involves software updates, training for case staff, and notifying potentially affected beneficiaries. The logistical complexity of implementing the changes mid-fiscal year presents operational challenges for several jurisdictions.

The continuation of certain pre-existing exemptions still applies in specific cases. Individuals with certified physical or mental disabilities, pregnant women, and those who are primary caregivers for a young child or a person with a disability are exempt from ABAWD requirements.

Determining eligibility under these new rules falls to state agencies, which must verify the employment status and personal circumstances of each applicant. The landscape of nutritional assistance in the country has entered a phase of structural transformation.