New York State has established two tax relief mechanisms for residents through 2025. These programs are independent and governed by specific regulations. These are stimulus payments for more than 8 million households, and the STAR Program, which is tied to school tax payments.

Taxpayers must meet specific requirements to access each benefit. The state tax administration manages the distribution of funds according to established deadlines.

Inflation rebates to send money to more than 8 million households

Inflation Reflation Checks are one-time payments authorized by state law. Their purpose is to partially offset the impact of sales taxes resulting from inflationary indices. The allocation is made through an automated process that requires no additional application by taxpayers. Funding comes from the fiscal year’s approved budget.

Eligibility to receive this refund requires three mandatory conditions. First, the resident must have filed a NYS Resident Income Tax Return for 2023, specifically using Form IT-201. Second, the reported adjusted gross income must fall within the thresholds established by filing category.

Third, the taxpayer cannot be claimed as a dependent on another state tax return during the corresponding tax year. Failure to meet any of these requirements invalidates receipt of the payment.

Refund amounts are determined by an official table based on declared marital status and income levels:

For single filers or heads of household , the income threshold is $75,000 to qualify for $200, dropping to $150 for incomes between $75,001 and $150,000.

, the income threshold is $75,000 to qualify for $200, dropping to $150 for incomes between $75,001 and $150,000. Couples filing jointly (married filing jointly) can receive $400 with incomes under $150,000, and $300 if their income is between $150,001 and $300,000.

(married filing jointly) can receive $400 with incomes under $150,000, and $300 if their income is between $150,001 and $300,000. Those who file as married filing separately have the same thresholds and amounts as singles: $200 to $75,000 and $150 to $150,000.

When and how stimulus checks will be sent to New Yorkers

The delivery method is exclusively by physical paper check. Direct deposit is not available for these payments. The distribution schedule indicates that mailings will begin in mid-October 2025.

Delivery will take several weeks depending on case volume and operational capacity. Taxpayers do not need to complete any additional procedures to activate this process.

What to do if my inflation refund check doesn’t arrive

Residents who have changed their address must update their address using the NYS Department of Revenue’s Online Services. This action is the sole responsibility of the taxpayer. The telephone option is available at (518) 457-2036.

If a check has not been received by December 2025, it is recommended that you contact the state tax department through official channels. There are no expedited procedures for replacement during the initial distribution period.

STAR Program: Another stimulus for New York families

The STAR (School Tax Relief) Program is an annual benefit intended to reduce the burden of school property taxes. It operates through a credit applied to school tax bills or through a direct check.

There are two variants of the program: Basic STAR for most homeowners and Enhanced STAR, specifically for older taxpayers. The legal framework underlying this program is different from that for inflation rebates.

The eligibility requirements for STAR are more complex. The property must be the owner’s primary residence within New York. For Basic STAR, the owners’ total income cannot exceed $500,000.

Enhanced STAR requires at least one owner to be 65 or older by December 31, 2025, with a stricter income threshold of $107,300. Both programs require the owner to hold the property title. Commercial or rental properties do not qualify for any type of STAR benefit.

STAR credit amounts vary significantly depending on the school district and type of benefit. The Basic STAR credit typically ranges from $350 to $600 annually. The Enhanced STAR credit, due to its larger discount, is typically between $700 and $1,500.

These values are not fixed and are subject to annual changes based on school funding formulas and local tax assessments. Geographic variability is an inherent factor in the program’s design.

The distribution schedule for STAR checks or credits for 2025 began in June 2025. Mailings continue through the summer and fall, synchronized with the school tax due dates for each district.

Existing beneficiaries receive their payments automatically, while new owners must register through the STAR Registration system. Payment status can be checked using the STAR Credit Lookup Tool on the tax department’s website.