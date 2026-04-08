The discussion about retirement in the United States always starts from the same point of tension: the gap between what is believed to be necessary and what actually exists in the bank accounts of those who stop working.

The most recent figures, cross-referenced with opinion polls, Federal Reserve data, and statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, paint a picture of a structurally deficient scenario for the majority of American workers aiming to submit an application for retirement any day soon.

Americans have an average of $288,700 saved for retirement

According to 2026 data, current retirees estimate that a person who wants to retire comfortably this year needs an average of $823,800 in retirement savings and investments. Forty percent of those surveyed put that figure at one million or more. However, the typical retiree has only $288,700 saved upon leaving the workforce, less than a third of what they consider essential. Nearly 29% of retirees report having absolutely no savings.

The gap isn’t new, but it’s widening. In 2025, working people estimated that the amount needed to retire comfortably was $1.26 million. That figure already represented a decrease from the $1.46 million estimated in 2024, but it remains unattainable for the vast majority. 54% of American households have no dedicated retirement savings.

What a retiree spends each month in the United States

Understanding the magnitude of the problem first requires disaggregating the actual expenses. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, those over 65 years old spent an average of $59,616 annually in 2025, equivalent to just under $5,000 per month. Housing accounts for the largest percentage of the budget: $20,989 per year. This is followed by transportation at $8,663, health at $7,933, and food at $7,607.

Healthcare costs deserve a separate discussion. Milliman data for 2025 indicates that a healthy 65-year-old couple can expect to spend over $388,000 on medical expenses for the rest of their life. That amount does not include long-term care, which Medicare does not cover and which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more.

Planning your retirement requires some rigorous math

Social Security provides a minimum income, but it is insufficient on its own. In 2026, the average monthly benefit is $2,071, or $24,852 annually, after a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment. Compared to an average annual expenditure of $62,000 for those over 65, the shortfall between what the public system provides and what is needed exceeds $37,000 annually.

American financial planning operates on three widely used rules of thumb. The first is the 80% rule: retirees should plan to spend approximately 80% of their pre-retirement income. Someone who earned $100,000 annually will need between $70,000 and $80,000 per year during their retirement.

The 4% rule is failing: Why a $1.5 million portfolio is now the real safety net

The second is the 4% rule: in the first year of retirement, you can withdraw 4% of your accumulated portfolio and adjust that amount for inflation in subsequent years. Under this formula, covering $60,000 in annual expenses requires a portfolio of $1.5 million.

The third is the replacement range of 75% to 85% of your final gross income, which for someone with a salary of $120,000 means needing between $7,500 and $8,500 per month during retirement.

Cross-referencing these three rules with state data, the savings needed to retire comfortably range from $617,661 in low-cost states like Mississippi to $1.84 million in states like Hawaii. The national average is $904,452.

Who accumulates the most and who is left out of the system

Data broken down by age group reveals that Americans in their 60s have an average retirement balance of $1,185,486, but the median is $536,748, indicating that half of that group has considerably less. Those in their 50s average $1,020,838, with a median of $438,866. In both cases, the averages are skewed upward by higher net worth.

Racial inequality is a statistically documented factor. 61.8% of non-Hispanic white Americans have a retirement account, compared to 34.8% of Black families and 27.5% of Hispanic families. The gender gap is also pronounced: women living alone have a median retirement income of $29,280 per year, compared to $35,650 for men.

On average, women spend 12 years out of the workforce caring for family members, which directly reduces their Social Security benefits and their accumulated savings.

64% of retirees believe the United States faces a retirement crisis. Among the most frequent concerns is the fear of running out of savings before dying, which surpasses the fear of death itself according to 2025 surveys. Health costs and uncertainty about the future of Social Security complete the picture of concerns most cited by those who have already left the labor market.