Thanks to The Senior Citizens League, it is possible to know very accurate COLA projections. The newest one for the Cost-of-Living Adjustment in 2026 has been unveiled recently. The SCL claims that the latest prediction rises to 2.4%. Actually, the previous projection released in April was about 2.3 per cent, so it has increased slightly.

What is more, a 2026 COLA prediction of just 2.4% means it is even lower than the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment increase. Even if it is just 0.1% less than in 2025, it means retirees, disability, and SSI recipients will receive a lower boost than last year if it remains the same through September 2025. The 2025 boost was the lowest in a decade, so this one may be similar if nothing changes.

2026 COLA projection: How much can payments increase?

If there were a 2.4% COLA increase, you would receive $2.4 for each 100 you receive from Social Security retirement, disability or SSI payments in 2025. That would allow you to get $102.4 instead of 100 dollars.

This will mean retirees with the lowest Social Security payments would bearly tell the difference. Here are all the possible payment amounts for Social Security retirement, disability, or SSI benefits with a 2.4% COLA prediction:

Original Monthly Retirement, Disability, or SSI Benefits in 2025 & Adjusted Payment Amount with 2.4% COLA

$500: $512.00

$1,000: $1,024.00

$1,500: $1,536.00

$2,000: $2,048.00

$2,500: $2,560.00

$3,000: $3,072.00

$3,500: $3,584.00

$4,000: $4,096.00

$4,500: $4,608.00

$5,000: $5,120.00

Important dates for the 2026 COLA

Social Security and SSI recipients interested in learning as soon as possible the 2026 COLA figure should save this date. Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 08:30 AM will be when the Bureau of Labor Statistics unveils the Consumer Price Index for September 2025.

Then, the Administration will use this figure to work out the final 2026 COLA figure for Social Security and SSI payments in the United States. However, the first recipients to enjoy the boost will be those on SSI.

Actually, the 2026 Cost-of-Living increase will become effective for Supplemental Security Income on December 31, 2025. This is the date when the Federal Government will pay the January 1 SSI payment.

It is possible to collect the SSI payment with COLA in advance because June 1 is a Federal holiday. So, SSA offices will be closed, and banks too. Retirees and SSDI recipients will start collecting the new amounts from January 2 onward.