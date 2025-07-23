Walmart has a great variety of ice cream, but make sure you check their discounts before you go grocery shopping. It is true that prices may vary from one store or state to another one. However, if you use their website, you can set your location to see how much each item costs. For example, if you live in Oregon and are close to the Cornelius Supercenter, you can choose it among all the different locations available.

When it comes to flavour, there’s no accounting for taste. That is, to each their own. Besides, you could be into ice cream sandwiches, bars, cones, or a tub at Walmart. No matter what your choice is, the best thing is to look for the best price. In this way, you will be able to save money and perhaps try new flavours you would normally don’t dare buy because of their price.

Walmart’s discounts on ice cream

First of all, you will need to use the search tool on Walmart’s website. There, you will have to type ice cream to see the discounted ice cream you can get in the area where you are currently living.

For example, Breyers Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Frozen Desserts, 1.5 Qt has a price of $3.87 as of July 15, 2025. Therefore, it is $0.80 cheaper since the previous price was $4.67.

This ice cream has great reviews. A total of 179 people have given their opinion on this delicious summer treat available at Walmart. Reaching 4.4 out of 5 is a fantastic rating.

If you are taking ice cream for a big party or a big family, you will be able to save $0.80 per tub you take. For instance, if you buy four tubs, you are saving about $3.20. A fantastic discount if you are on a shoestring budget.

Other discounts on ice cream at Walmart

Maybe you are not into strawberry shortcake ice cream. However, there are more options at Walmart to get a fabulous discount and continue saving money this summer.

Take, for example, Snickers Creamy Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bars, 12 fl oz, 6 Pack. This choice seems to be even more popular than the previous one but you are saving the same amount of money, $0.80. It’s just $3,87 down from $4,67.

The Snickers ice cream bar’s rating is really high, 4.6 out of 5, and about 770 customers have given their thumbs up to this out-of-this-world choice in the United States. Be aware of the fact that it contains caramel and peanuts, just in case you have never tried it.

Blue Bunny Super Chunky Cookie Dough Premium Frozen Dessert, 46 fl oz also has a good discount, although it is not as high as the Snickers choice. In this case you save $061. The current price is $3.87 and the olde price $4.48.

