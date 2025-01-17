SNAP benefits will be issued through January 28 in the State of Florida. Texas is the only State that will be delivering Food Stamps through the 28th too. However, the way paydays are administered is completely different.

Florida will send SNAP payments on January 17 to those recipients whose case number 9th and 8th digit is 58, 59, or 60. Are you in this situation? If so, it is time to check your EBT card to check if your benefits have been issued.

SNAP payments in Florida from January 18

Those SNAP recipients whose case number 9th and 9th digit ranges from 61-99 will collect Food Stamps in the next 11 days in January.

SNAP Case number 9th and 8th digit: 61-64 = payments due on the 18th

Food Stamp Case number 9th and 8th digit: 65-67 = payments due on the 19th

Food Stamp Case number 9th and 8th digit: 68-71 = payments due on the 20th

Food Stamp Case number 9th and 8th digit: 72-74 = payments due on the 21st

Food Stamp Case number 9th and 8th digit :75-78 = payments due on the 22nd

Food Stamp Case number 9th and 8th digit: 79-81 = payments due on the 23rd

Food Stamp Case number 9th and 8th digit: 82-85 = payments due on the 24th

Food Stamp Case number 9th and 8th digit: 86-88 = payments due on the 25th

Food Stamp Case number 9th and 8th digit: 89-92 = payments due on the 26th

Food Stamp Case number 9th and 8th digit: 93-95 = payments due on the 27th

Food Stamp Case number 9th and 8th digit: 96-99 = payments due on the 28th

SNAP amounts in Florida in January 2025

The maximum amounts in the State of Florida this month are the same as in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia. Only States and U.S. territories with a higher inflation get higher payment.

For example, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands get more money than the 48 States and D.C. A single person on SNAP benefits can receive up to $292 in Florida.

If your household has 2 members, you could get up to $536. This amount goes up to $768 if you are three. 4-member families can receive up to $975. Are you 5 in your household? Then, you could get up to $1,158. Families with 8 people can get up to $1,756. Average payments tend to be lower though.