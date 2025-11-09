The Social Security program will implement a series of modifications starting January 1, 2026. These changes, mandated by law, will affect retirees, surviving relatives, active workers, and applicants for disability (SSDI) benefits. Updating the parameters is an annual procedure that reflects fluctuations in national economic indicators.

For starters, the income threshold subject to Social Security tax withholding will increase. It will rise from $176,100 in 2025 to $184,500 next year. This change means that income above the new threshold will not be subject to the 6.2% contribution for the program.

This adjustment to the tax base will have a limited impact on most wage earners. Most workers already pay taxes on their entire annual income. For high-income taxpayers, the increase represents an additional tax liability on an extra $8,400, which translates to approximately $521 more in annual taxes.

Guide to the 2026 Retirement Earnings Test

Beneficiaries receiving retirement checks who continue working before reaching their full retirement age (FRA) will be affected by the updated income test. The earnings limits that determine benefit withholding will be modified. This test specifically applies to individuals who have not yet reached their FRA, which is age 67 for those born in 1960 or later.

In 2026, the annual limit will be set at $24,480 for those who fall below their FRA for the entire year. For those who reach their FRA during that year, the threshold will be set at $65,160. “It’s possible to lose entire checks in the earnings test, depending on your annual income. But the money isn’t gone forever. The Social Security Administration will permanently increase your FRA checks to make up for what it withheld,” an official stated.

The withholding is calculated by deducting $1 from benefits for every $2 exceeding the first threshold, and $1 for every $3 exceeding the second. These deductions are temporary, as the withheld amounts result in an upward adjustment to the benefit amount once the individual reaches full retirement age.

Annual Adjustment for Cost-of-Living and Work Credits

One change that affects the entire beneficiary base is the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). For 2026, this increase has been set at 2.8%. This percentage will be applied to benefit checks starting in January, increasing the average retirement payment.

The Social Security Administration will send notifications of the exact individual benefit amount for next year in December. “This will increase the average retirement benefit from approximately $2,015 per month to $2,071 per month. But you could receive slightly more or less than this,” the same official explained.

At the same time, eligibility requirements for benefits will also be updated. To accumulate the maximum four annual work credits, an individual will need to earn at least $7,560 in 2026, as the value per credit will increase from $1,810 to $1,890. Earning 40 credits over a working life remains the fundamental requirement for retirement eligibility.

Update of the Limits for Substantial Profit-Making Activity

For beneficiaries of the Social Security Disability Insurance program, the income thresholds that define what constitutes substantial gainful activity (SGA) will be reassessed. These thresholds determine whether an individual is eligible for benefits by considering their ability to perform gainful employment.

Next year, the monthly income limit for non-blind individuals will rise to $1,690, while for legally blind individuals it will be set at $2,830. Exceeding these income amounts may be interpreted as participation in a SGA, which could affect eligibility to continue receiving disability benefits.

Please note that this article is for informational purposes only, so any decisions or actions you wish or need to take regarding your retirement benefits should always be discussed with your retirement advisor or your nearest Social Security office.