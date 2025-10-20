Social Security beneficiaries in the United States have already received several disbursements for the month of October, but this distribution has yet to be finalized with a final payment, as well as a pending announcement that will determine the purchasing power of millions of retirees and people with disabilities over the next year.

With the closing of the period, the scheduled payments for October 2025 are finalized, which included an exceptional two-payment distribution for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. The official release of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026.

This figure was postponed due to the partial federal government shutdown, is now awaited by millions to determine whether they will be able to cope with inflation.

The last rounds of Social Security payments for October

During a month marked by scheduling irregularities and budget pressures, the Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that all October disbursements were completed without incident. This occurred despite the government shutdown that began on the first day of the month.

For most recipients of retirement, widow’s, or disability benefits, payment dates were assigned based on their birthdates, corresponding to Wednesdays, October 8, 15, and 22. Those who began collecting their benefits before May 1997 received their funds on October 3.

The most notable case was that of SSI beneficiaries, who received two disbursements during the month. The first was made on October 1st, corresponding to that month’s benefits, and a second payment was made on October 31st, which actually advances the funds to November.

This circumstance resulted from the fact that November 1st falls on a weekend. The SSA explained this situation as a routine calendar adjustment. This measure provided temporary additional liquidity to approximately 8 million low-income seniors and people with disabilities, amid persistent inflation.

Distribution of payments with calendar adjustments

“Payments continued unchanged during the shutdown, thanks to pre-approved funds,” an SSA spokesperson confirmed in a recent statement sent to press media. Despite continued disbursements, the government shutdown raised concerns regarding ancillary services, such as in-office support or online information updates.

However, it was reported that 99% of payments are processed electronically, minimizing the risk of disruption for beneficiaries. The agency’s ability to maintain the operation of its payment system was supported by the existence of funding mechanisms that do not require ongoing annual budget approval.

The end of October payments shifts the main focus to the imminent announcement of the COLA for 2026. This adjustment promises a higher increase than the 2.5% applied this year. The percentage release was originally scheduled for October 15, but was postponed due to the furlough of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) staff. This situation delayed the crucial release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for September.

The COLA has a new release date

The BLS will temporarily reactivate employees considered essential in order to issue the critical figure on Friday, October 24, in the morning. This will allow the SSA to perform the official calculation and proceed with the dissemination of the adjustment on the same day.

The COLA is determined based on inflation measured in the third quarter of the year, which covers the months of July, August, and September 2025. The new percentage will impact approximately 75 million beneficiaries, modifying the amount of their checks beginning January 1, 2026.

Effects of the federal shutdown on services

Current projections, although optimistic, remain within a moderate range. Organizations such as The Senior Citizens League and AARP estimate that the increase will range between 2.7% and 2.8%. These projections are based on inflation data for August, which showed a slight increase in prices for items such as housing and food.

If these estimates materialize, the increase would translate into a monthly increase of between $50 and $60 for the average retirement benefit, which currently stands at around $1,900.

The shutdown, the first in a seven-year period, is the result of disagreements in Congress over federal funding. This situation has paralyzed operations deemed non-essential in multiple agencies, including the SSA.