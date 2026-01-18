California’s economy shows mixed signals of recovery and strain, yet millions of households relying on state nutritional aid are facing a year of particular changes. The CalFresh program, California’s version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is facing major reforms, and you could be impacted.

The CalFresh program is set to implement significant changes in early 2026 that will reshape eligibility for thousands while continuing to serve as a fundamental buffer against hunger. The coming adjustments bring tension between federal welfare reform mandates and the state’s mission to protect its most vulnerable residents.

CalFresh Eligibility Changes Coming Soon

The most impactful shift arrives on February 1, 2026, with the full reinstatement of federal time limits for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs). This rule, suspended nationwide during the pandemic, restricts adults aged 18-52 (as of February 2026) who are deemed physically fit and without children to just three months of CalFresh benefits within a 36-month period.

Recipients must provide proof of engagement in at least 80 hours of work, approved training, or community service each month. County offices are bracing for a complex wave of case reassessments, notifications, and the logistical challenge of connecting individuals to qualifying programs.

Advocates for low-income families warn that the policy could disproportionately impact individuals in regions with stubborn unemployment or inadequate job training infrastructure.

Requirements to Receive Food Stamps in California

Eligibility for CalFresh has always been a calculation of need, primarily based on household size and income. For most families, gross monthly income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. However, distinct protections exist for households composed entirely of seniors (60+) or individuals with disabilities.

These groups are exempt from the gross income limit and are assessed under a more forgiving net income test, which accounts for high medical and care costs. They are also shielded from the impending ABAWD work requirements.

For all others, the calculation includes deductions for shelter costs, utilities, and a portion of earned income, making net income the final determinant of benefit levels.

For February 2026, payments will be issued on the following days:

Sunday, February 1, 2026

Monday, February 2, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Sunday, February 8, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Dos and Don’ts When Buying with CalFresh Benefits

Think of your EBT card like a dedicated grocery debit card. It’s for food you take home to cook. You can use it for all the basics: fruits, vegetables, milk, cheese, meat, chicken, bread, pasta, and cereal. It covers the essentials to put together meals for you and your family.

Here’s something plenty of people don’t realize: you can also use it to buy seeds and plants that grow food. If you want to plant tomato seeds or a blueberry bush, your benefits can cover that. It’s a way to help your food budget go further over time.

Speaking of making it go further, at many local farmers markets, they have a “Market Match” deal. This means if you use, say, $10 of your benefits there, they’ll match it with an extra $10 to spend on fresh produce. It’s a great way to get more fresh food for your money.

A really useful change that’s stuck around is that you can now shop for groceries online. You can place an order for pickup or delivery at approved stores like Walmart, Aldi, Amazon, and lots of other major chains, and pay directly with your EBT card. It’s a major convenience.

Now, for What’s Off-Limits of CalFresh

You cannot use your CalFresh money for alcohol, cigarettes, or vaping products. You also can’t buy vitamins, medicines, or supplements. If you’re at the store, hot prepared foods—like a rotisserie chicken or ready-to-eat hot pizza—are a no-go.

Finally, anything that isn’t food, like shampoo, laundry detergent, or pet food, cannot be purchased with your benefits. The money is strictly for groceries you prepare yourself.