SNAP payments will continue arriving throughout June 28, 2025. Therefore, there will be some States delivering Food Stamps on Father’s Day. Not sure when this special event takes place in the United States? For your information, Father’s Day is always celebrated on the 3rd Sunday in June. Thus, it will fall this year on Sunday, June 15.

Not only do Americans give their father Father’s Day cards, but they also have meals together. Thus, it is important to know if you will receive your SNAP benefit payments before this important family event or on the same day. Using Food Stamps to prepare the special meal for Sunday, June 15, will also help you save money on groceries.

SNAP schedule for payments before or on Father’s Day

Here is the full list of States that will be delivering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits before Father’s Day. Check below your next payday if you have already collected and spent the money you received on your Electronic Benefits Transfer card in June.

Alabama: June 4 to 23

Arizona: June 1 to 13

Arkansas: June 4 to 13

Delaware: June 2 to 23

Florida: June 1 to 28

Georgia: June 5 to 23

Indiana: June 5 to 23

Kentucky: June 1 to 19

Louisiana: June 1 to 23

Maine: June 10 to 14 (Last SNAP payments hours before Father’s Day)

Maryland: June 4 to 23

Massachusetts: June 1 to 14 ( Last SNAP payments hours before Father’s Day)

Michigan: June 3 to 21

Minnesota: June 4 to 13

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

Ohio: June 2 to 20

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Texas: June 1 to 28

Utah: June 15 (Last SNAP payday on Father’s Day)

Washington: June 1 to 20

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15 (Last SNAP payday on Father’s Day)

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

It is important to check the USDA’s monthly issuance schedule for SNAP to see the eligibility for each payday. It varies from one State to another.

Will retailers and stores be open on Father’s Day to use SNAP benefits?

Target, Walmart, Best Buy, 7-Eleven, Trader Joe’s, Sam’s Club, and Whole Foods are usually open on Father’s Day. However, it is important to check the opening hours because they could vary from one location to another.

If you have already collected your SNAP benefits in June, check when your Food Stamps will be deposited after Father’s Day.