New York State’s traffic regulations have undergone adjustments to its point-based system. The changes, which went into effect at the beginning of this week, establish increased penalties for various types of traffic violations.

Major Point System Update for Drivers in New York State

Current regulations simplify the process by which authorities can suspend or revoke driver’s licenses. The points accumulation system differs substantially from previous regulations.

The previous system stipulated license suspension only when a driver accumulated 11 points over a period of 18 months. Current regulations reduce this limit to 10 points, extending the accumulation period to 24 months.

Certain serious offenses result in 11 points being added to a driver’s record. These include convictions related to alcohol or drugs and aggravated operation of a vehicle without valid documentation. These infractions make drivers immediately eligible for automatic license suspension.

New Sanctions for Unlawful Drivers in New York

The regulations include fines that can reach up to $450 for specific driving violations. Using handheld devices while operating a vehicle is among the behaviors that result in these maximum fines.

Passing a stopped school bus is another infraction with significant consequences. This violation, along with speeding in construction zones, results in eight points being added to the driver’s record, in addition to substantial fines.

Collisions with structures after ignoring signs about vehicle height restrictions are also among the violations that generate both points and substantial fines in the revised system.

The Big Change to DMV Point System is Now Effective

Governor Kathy Hochul publicly unveiled these changes in September 2023. The proposals were part of a set of regulatory amendments included in the government agenda called “Achieving the New York Dream.”

The proposed amendments went through the procedures established in the State Administrative Procedure Act. This regulatory process included specific stages before reaching final approval and subsequent implementation.

The process included publishing the proposals in the State Registry. The amendments were also subject to designated periods for receiving comments from the public, in compliance with administrative transparency requirements.

Changes to Speed Limits in NY State

The regulatory revisions include changes to the provisions regarding vehicle speed. These modifications represent substantial changes in how violations related to the established limits are assessed and penalized.

The updated regulations state that drivers can receive points and fines for exceeding the speed limit by as little as 1 mph. This provision represents a significant tightening of the previous tolerance criteria.

The system records every speeding violation, regardless of its severity. Drivers are subject to the consequences established by the regulations, without regard to any prior tolerance margins.

The Full Table of Points

Violation Old Points New Points Increase Any alcohol- or drug-related conviction or incident 0 8 8 Leaving the scene of a personal injury crash 3 5 2 Aggravate unlicensed operation 0 11 11 Overtaking/passing a stopped school bus 5 8 3 Speeding in a construction zone Based on speed 8 N/A Over-height vehicle/bridge strike 0 5 5 Facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation 0 5 5 Failure to exercise due care 2 5 3 Speed contests and races 0 5 5

Traffic authorities will apply these parameters uniformly across all roads under state jurisdiction. The violation detection and recording mechanism operates in accordance with established technical standards for vehicle speed measurement.

The implementation of these provisions affects all individuals with valid driver’s licenses in the state of New York. The changes apply regardless of license category or driving record.