SSDI payments are for people with a qualifying disability who have paid enough payroll taxes to Social Security before they filed for Disability Insurance. This medical condition must prevent working from carrying on with their work for over a year. So, it is not easy to achieve. Besides, decisions take longer than expected, so receiving expedited payments is only possible under special conditions.

If you have filed for SSDI payments, started collecting them after April 30, 1997, and you are not currently receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits, you will receive your monthly disability payment in the coming weeks. Whether you qualify for the first or the last Wednesday payment, it will depend on your birth date.

SSDI distributed in 11 Days

As a matter of fact, if you are an SSDI recipient born from the 1st to the 10th, your Social Security Disability Insurance payment will be deposited in your bank account on May 14, 2025.

Remember that this will not be your payday if:

You got Disability Insurance benefits before May 1997

You are receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits (Federal SSI)

You break SSA rules

You overcome your disability

Other possible paydays for Disability Insurance will be May 21 and May 28. Again, to qualify for any of these 2 paydays, the birthday is essential.

born from 11-20: SSDI payment due on May 21

born from 21-31: SSDI payment due on May 28

SSDI payments of $1,581

As of March 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed that the average Disability Insurance payment for workers with a disability is $1,581. It has barely increased after the previous average amount for February was unveiled.

So, it is just $1 higher than in the previous Monthly Statistical Snapshot for February 2025. After the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment, all Disability Insurance benefits have increased by 2.5% if compared to the amounts in 2024.

Actually, all SSDI payments in May through December 2025 will include the 2025 COLA. Social Security will announce the new COLA figure in mid-October, but it will not be until January when disability and other recipients will get the boost.

The highest SSDI payments in May will only be for workers who were high earners for 35 years or more. Thus, it is unlikely to receive such a large payment due to disabilities.

SSA has confirmed that the largest Disability Insurance payment on May 21 or May 28 will be $4,018. Only retirees can receive a higher payment than SSDI recipients because they can file at the age of 70 and can benefit from a 24% reward for late filing. The conditions to get the largest payments from Social Security are 4: