When a worker who contributes to Social Security begins receiving disability benefits (SSDI), not only is he or she covered, but his or her dependent children can also receive financial benefits, provided they meet certain requirements established by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

This means that minors can receive monthly assistance based on the benefits received by the disabled parent covered by the SSDI program, which is an important economic support when the family is going through the financial hardship.

How your children can receive payments from your SSDI benefits

Children of SSDI beneficiaries who may receive additional benefits include biological, adopted, or, in some cases, stepchildren of the beneficiary who are minors or young people still in school and have not reached the established age limit (up to 18 years old or 19 if in high school). Children who, due to a disability, are unable to work and are financially dependent on the primary beneficiary claiming SSDI payments may also be considered eligible.

The amount of money children receive is dependent on the amount received by the disabled parent and is usually a percentage of the monthly payment. It is intended to cover expenses such as food, housing, clothing, and education, in order to improve the children’s quality of life while coping with the difficult family situation. And can the parent return to the workforce?

Steps to claim SSDI payments for a beneficiary’s children

There are several steps that must be followed when trying to obtain this benefit, and the first of these is that the parent must already be covered and receiving SSDI payments. Without this key component, the children cannot access the resulting benefits.

Once the principal’s benefit has been approved, they must notify the SSA that they have an economically dependent child who may qualify for auxiliary benefits. This notification must include all of the child’s detailed information, such as their full name, date of birth, and, very importantly, their Social Security number.

It is also advisable to provide documentation that proves the relationship between the child and the beneficiary, such as birth certificates, adoption documents, or proof that the child is financially dependent. If the minor is over 18 but still in high school, proof of schooling must also be attached. If the child has a disability that prevents them from working, medical documentation supporting the condition must also be submitted.

How to apply for dependant children’s SSDI benefits

While many Social Security-related procedures are available online, the specific form for requesting auxiliary child benefits cannot always be completed directly online. However, the official Social Security Administration website (www.ssa.gov) provides detailed information on the requirements and necessary documents. It also allows you to start the process or schedule an appointment to complete it another way.

If you prefer to use the phone, call 1-800-772-1213, the SSA’s national helpline. This number is available Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time. Finally, you can visit a local Social Security office directly. This option is especially useful when you need to submit documents in person, resolve complex questions, or receive direct assistance during the application process if you’re unclear about any steps. There is no limit to the number of times you can call or visit the SSA office to clarify any questions you may have.