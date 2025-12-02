With the holiday season upon us, Texas families relying on nutritional assistance should mark their calendars. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has finalized the dispersal timeline for December’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
It’s always a good idea to know your specific deposit date—which hinges on when your case was certified and those crucial digits at the end of your Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number. That is fundamental to budgeting for holiday meals and year-end groceries.
Texas SNAP Benefits Go Back to Normal
After the federal government shutdown in October and November, and the subsequent delays in the food stamps allotments, the payments are going back to normal after the shutdown ended. Texas’ recipients who faced postponements will see their November benefits arrive on a delayed date, different to their regular one.
Officials note that funds will become accessible on the Lone Star Card starting at 6:00 a.m. on your scheduled date. To avoid any last-minute confusion during this busy time, here’s the complete rundown for December’s payment schedule.
For Households Certified BEFORE June 1, 2020
If your benefits were approved way back before June 1, 2020, your deposits hit accounts earlier in the month. Your date is determined by the very last digit of your EDG number, spreading payments from the 1st through the 15th of December.
For Households Certified AFTER June 1, 2020
Most recipients, whose cases were certified from June 1, 2020, onward, will see their funds land between December 16 and 28. For this group, it’s all about the last two digits of the EDG number. Check the list below carefully to find your spot.
Missing a Payment? What to Do
If your expected deposit doesn’t show up on the date listed, don’t panic—but do take action. Late or missing benefits often stem from a pending recertification, incomplete paperwork, or unreported changes to your household income or size.
The HHSC recommends checking your case status first thing through the Your Texas Benefits mobile app, the official website, or by calling the 2-1-1 helpline.
A commission spokesperson emphasized, “Keeping your information current and submitting renewals well before the deadline is the best way to prevent any disruption in service. We know December brings extra financial pressure, and we want to ensure eligible families get their support without a hitch.”
For further details and direct access to account services, residents are directed to the official HHSC online portal.
Maximum SNAP Benefit Amounts for December 2025
For the 2025 fiscal year, the maximum monthly benefit amounts, adjusted for the cost of living, are $298 for a one-person household, $994 for a family of four, and $1,789 for a household of eight.
During a season of increased expenses, these benefits serve as a vital resource for eligible individuals and families to secure food, helping to ensure the holidays can be a time of celebration and community for all.