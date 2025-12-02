With the holiday season upon us, Texas families relying on nutritional assistance should mark their calendars. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has finalized the dispersal timeline for December’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

It’s always a good idea to know your specific deposit date—which hinges on when your case was certified and those crucial digits at the end of your Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number. That is fundamental to budgeting for holiday meals and year-end groceries.

Texas SNAP Benefits Go Back to Normal

After the federal government shutdown in October and November, and the subsequent delays in the food stamps allotments, the payments are going back to normal after the shutdown ended. Texas’ recipients who faced postponements will see their November benefits arrive on a delayed date, different to their regular one.

Officials note that funds will become accessible on the Lone Star Card starting at 6:00 a.m. on your scheduled date. To avoid any last-minute confusion during this busy time, here’s the complete rundown for December’s payment schedule.

For Households Certified BEFORE June 1, 2020

If your benefits were approved way back before June 1, 2020, your deposits hit accounts earlier in the month. Your date is determined by the very last digit of your EDG number, spreading payments from the 1st through the 15th of December.

When your EDG # ends in Your benefits are ready on 0 December 1 1 December 3 2 December 5 3 December 6 4 December 7 5 December 9 6 December 11 7 December 12 8 December 13 9 December 15

For Households Certified AFTER June 1, 2020

Most recipients, whose cases were certified from June 1, 2020, onward, will see their funds land between December 16 and 28. For this group, it’s all about the last two digits of the EDG number. Check the list below carefully to find your spot.