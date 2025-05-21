Just as expected, the Social Security Administration has announced that Olivia and Liam still remain the most popular baby names for 2024. As a matter of fact, it is the sixth consecutive year with the same baby names at the top. The Agency can know the most popular baby names in the United States because of the SSA card applications.

Once parents apply for a Social Security Number for their babies, the Administration can collect and analyze data. More often than not, parents apply for it soon after the baby is born. Some even do it when they request a birth certificate and are still at the hospital. For your information, the SSN application requires the full name. Of course, this data is anonymous.

Social Security’s Top 10 Baby Names of 2024

The most popular female name is Olivia, and the most frequent male name is Liam. However, it is also interesting to know what the other names are.

Rank: Male & Female name

Liam & Olivia Noah & Emma Oliver & Amelia Theodore & Charlotte James & Mia Henry & Sophia Mateo & Isabella Elijah & Evelyn Lucas & Ava William & Sofia

The names Emma and Noah have also remained in the same position for 6 consecutive years. Sofia is becoming more popular, and Luna has dropped from its spot among the top 10.

When does Social Security unveil the most popular baby names?

Generally, this is unveiled to celebrate Mother’s Day. In fact, the Social Security Administration provides a long list with a total of 1,000 baby names in the United States.

The Agency has also given the list of baby names that increased the most in popularity in 2024. For boys and girls, the top 5 are:

1. Truce &. Ailany

2. Colsen & Aylani

3. Bryer & Marjorie

4. Halo & Scottie

5. Azaiah & Analeia

If your baby has recently been born, make sure you apply for his or her Social Security Number as soon as possible. In this way, they may be eligible for any benefits in the future.