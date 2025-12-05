The Social Security Administration has already defined the schedule for the distribution of payments corresponding to the month of December, which is, in addition to being the last month of the year, the last one with the amounts applied for the cost of living adjustment (COLA) of 2025, which was 2.5%.

The first retirement checks for those who filed claims after May 1997 will be issued next week. This schedule affects millions of beneficiaries nationwide, organized by the cardholder’s date of birth.

Social Security benefits, primarily for retirees and the elderly, are typically paid on Wednesdays. For recipients whose birthdays fall between the first and tenth of the month, the payment will be made on the second Wednesday of December. This month, that date falls on December 10, according to the federal agency’s official calendar.

What Day Will My Social Security Check Arrive?

The government agency has confirmed that beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of the month will receive their payment on the third Wednesday, which falls on December 17th.

Those whose birthdays are after the 20th will have their funds credited on the fourth Wednesday of the month, December 24th. There is an exception for those who began receiving their pensions before May 1997; their December payment is scheduled for the 3rd.

The SSA Disburse Based on Day of Birth

The distribution method, which links the payment date to the recipient’s birthday, is the standard procedure for most beneficiaries. This system aims to organize the flow of disbursements throughout the month, facilitating the operational management of the federal agency. Not all social assistance payments follow this rule, as specific programs like Supplemental Security Income (SSI) operate on a different schedule.

December checks will be issued according to the detailed schedule: December 10 for births between the 1st and 10th, December 17 for those between the 11th and 20th, and December 24 (Christmas Eve) for those born between the 21st and 31st.

The New Year’s Deposits: Dates to Know

For the following month, January 2026, the schedule will resume with the same pattern. Disbursements are scheduled for Wednesdays, January 14, 21, and 28, respectively, maintaining the correlation with the established birthdate ranges. This continuity in the payment schedule allows beneficiaries to plan their personal finances in advance.

A major element announced by the Administration is the automatic cost-of-living adjustment, known as COLA. According to the announcement, this adjustment for 2026 will be 2.8%. The increase will be reflected in check amounts starting in January, representing an estimated average increase of $56 per month per beneficiary.

The COLA adjustment is a legal mechanism designed to protect the purchasing power of pensions against inflation. It is calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for workers (CPI-W). The implementation of this increase is automatic and requires no action on the part of the Social Security beneficiary.

The updated amount will be reflected directly in the first payment of the new year. This change affects approximately 70 million Americans who rely on these funds, including retirees, survivors, and people with disabilities.

How to Check Your Social Security Updated Data

To check their account status or manage their details, recipients can create a personal account on the SSA website. This portal, called “my Social Security,” allows users to complete multiple transactions digitally. Users can verify their contribution history, confirm their estimated or current benefit amount, and report changes in their situation.

Access to the platform is through identity verification systems such as ID.me, or the Login.gov. Once logged in, the account holder can configure or modify direct deposit to their bank account, update their mailing address, request card replacements, and check the status of a pending application. It is also possible to download benefit vouchers for credit or tax purposes.