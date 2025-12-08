With living expenses climbing, many Florida families rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help put food on the table. Locally managed by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), this federal program—often referred to as food stamps or Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT)—serves more than 3 million households across the state each month by loading benefits onto reusable electronic cards.

With an EBT card, you can purchase a lot of fresh and preserved food items, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, most dairy products, breads, cereals, and non-alcoholic beverages.

You can also buy the seeds to grow food and plants that produce food for your household to eat. However, you cannot use it for alcohol, tobacco, vitamins, medicines, hot prepared foods, or any non-food household items.

Eligibility in Florida: Requirements for SNAP Benefits

SNAP is designed to assist low-income residents, including families with children, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those between jobs. Generally, households must have a gross income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level—about $60,000 a year for a family of four in 2025.

The state also allows deductions for housing, childcare, and medical costs. Resources like savings are limited to $2,750 (but they are $4,250 if the household includes someone elderly or disabled). There are special work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents, who typically must work at least 80 hours monthly. Applications can be submitted online at myfffamilies.com or by calling 1-866-762-2237.

December SNAP Benefits Schedule

If you already receive SNAP in Florida, your benefits are likely arriving this week. The DCF loads funds according to the last two digits of your case number, read backward. Deposits are available around midnight on your assigned day. These are the upcoming payments, from Monday through Sunday of this week:

Monday, Dec. 8 : case digits 25-27

: case digits 25-27 Tuesday, Dec. 9 : digits 28-31

: digits 28-31 Wednesday, Dec. 10 : digits 32-34

: digits 32-34 Thursday, Dec. 11 : digits 35-38

: digits 35-38 Friday, Dec. 12 : digits 39-41

: digits 39-41 Saturday, Dec. 13 : digits 42-45

: digits 42-45 Sunday, Dec. 14: digits 46-48

Florida sends its payments from the first to the 28th date of every month, so, more payments are coming in the next week.