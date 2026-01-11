Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) will see a modest increase in their checks next year, a reflection of persistent inflation but leaving the fundamental rules of a program criticized for its long waits and complexity untouched.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that SSDI beneficiaries will receive a 2.8% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) starting in January. For the average beneficiary, this will translate to approximately $44 more per month.

Your SSDI Check is Getting a Raise in 2026. Here’s The Catch

However, that increase will be immediately offset by the parallel rise in the Medicare Part B premium, which will increase to $202.90 per month. The net increase for many will be marginal, a fact that experts like Cynthia Phillips, an analyst at the Budget Center, call “insufficient.”

“The COLA is meant to protect purchasing power, but for those living on the edge, this annual adjustment often falls short of the real increase in basic expenses like food and housing,” she noted.

Beyond the automatic increase, the significant changes lie in the income thresholds. The SSA updates annually what it defines as “Substantially Gainful Activity” (SGA).

By 2026, the limit will rise from $1,550 to $1,690 per month for non-blind individuals. Exceeding that amount can be the basis for determining that someone is no longer disabled in the eyes of the program. A parallel threshold, the one that triggers the Probationary Work Period (TWP), will rise to $1,210. This period allows beneficiaries to prove their ability to work for nine months without losing benefits.

Why a Raise at Work Can Be a Bad Thing if You’re on SSDI

These adjustments, though technical, have a profound impact on people’s decision-making. “That SGA limit isn’t just a number; it’s a psychological and financial red line,” explains Mike Santos, a Chicago social worker who counsels disability claimants.

“Many beneficiaries are afraid to accept overtime or a small raise for fear of crossing that barrier and triggering a review that could leave them without their lifeline.” The SSA emphasizes that there are work incentives and grace periods, but the perception of risk among beneficiaries, according to Santos, is overwhelming.

Notably absent from the 2026 announcements is any mention of a sweeping overhaul of the much-criticized five-month waiting period. Nor is there any expansion of veterans’ exemptions, a proposal that has circulated in bills in Congress but has not been enacted. The program’s bureaucracy, with processing times often stretching beyond a year, remains unchanged by these annual adjustments.

The Social Security System Could Soon Run Out of Funds

The Social Security Administration (SSA) projects that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund (OASI), which funds retirement pensions, will be depleted by 2033. Without congressional action to address the funding shortfall before then, the program will only be able to pay 77% of scheduled benefits, resulting in a across-the-board cut of approximately 23% for all beneficiaries.

This automatic reduction would be mandated by law, as the program would only be able to disburse funds based on its annual payroll tax revenue, without the backing of accumulated reserves. The impact would be severe, potentially doubling the poverty rate among the elderly and reducing median household income for seniors by nearly 14%.

The deterioration in the projections is due to demographic factors and recent legislative changes. The combination of an aging population, a low fertility rate, and a declining ratio of contributing workers to each retiree puts continuous structural pressure on the system. Furthermore, the entry into force of the Social Security Equity Act that increased in benefits for certain workers with public pensions in 2025 has significantly contributed to bringing forward the date when the funds will run out.