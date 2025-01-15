The Agency has confirmed the next payment date for SSI recipients. The Supplemental Security Income payday has been changed by the Social Security Administration. The good news is that it will be in your bank account (if eligible) 24 hours in advance. Therefore, it should have been scheduled for February 1, 2025.

This will be the only SSI payment date for all recipients. Keep this money for February because this is not extra money. The Social Security only schedules 1 payment per month, that is, a total of 12 per year. Even if you get one check in advance, there are no extra payments.

SSI payment due on January 31, 2025

Again, the SSI payment will be sent on the 31st, just like the last Supplemental Security Income payment on December 31, 2024. As for the maximum amount, it will depend on your personal situation.

For example, the lowest maximum amount will be for an essential person. Their maximum benefit payment after the 2025 COLA increase will be $484. That was up $472 in 2024.

If you are married and you both qualify for SSI, the maximum benefit payment will be up to $1,450. In fact, it is $35 higher than in 2024 thanks to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment. A single person can get up to $967 though.

SSI average payments and recipients

The age you are and the benefits you get also matter. For example, if you are under 18, the average payment is worth $838. If compared to the average payments 65-year-olds and older get, it is quite high.

Those aged 65 get about $589, up from $575. The reason why their checks and deposits are lower may be because they are also receiving Social Security retirement benefits. Nevertheless, SSI recipients aged under 18 may only get this disability benefit.

The largest age range will be between 18-64, and their average check is worth $762. Also, the average payment for all recipients is worth $715. Thus, if you are about to apply for SSI, you can have an ide of what a normal payment amount could be like.