The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced in October 2025 the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) corresponding to the year 2026. The percentage set was 2.8%, a figure that determines the increase in the monthly payments received by approximately 71 million beneficiaries throughout the United States.

The change took effect in 2026 and is automatically applied to the amount each person received up to that point. In concrete monetary terms, the increase represents on average about $56 extra per month for retirees receiving Social Security benefits.

Social Security Checks Are Getting a Raise in 2026

The average monthly check for retired workers arrived at $2,071.30 in December 2025, compared to the $2,013.32 they received the previous month, which is equivalent to a difference of $57.98, according to the Monthly Statistical Summary published by the SSA.

The mechanism that determines the COLA was established by the United States Congress in 1975. Its operation is based on the variations recorded by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), an indicator developed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The purpose of the adjustment is to preserve the purchasing power of the beneficiaries in the face of variations in the cost of goods and services.

The COLA 2026 Is Lower Than in Recent Years

To understand the magnitude of the 2026 increase, it is relevant to observe the evolution of the COLA adjustments in recent years. In 2023, the increase was 8.7%, the highest level recorded in several decades, driven by the inflation levels experienced in the post-pandemic period. In 2024, the adjustment fell to 3.2%, and in 2025 it was located at 2.5%.

The 2026 percentage, set at 2.8%, represents a slight recovery compared to the previous year’s figure, although it remains below the peak reached in 2023.

The Average Social Security Increment

Taking the last decade as a reference, the historical average of the cost-of-living adjustment is around 3.1% annually. The 2026 figure is therefore slightly below that long-term average. Social security analysts view these percentages as indicators of the relationship between overall inflation in the U.S. economy and the system’s ability to protect its beneficiaries.

Alongside the adjustment in payments, the SSA modified other parameters of the system for the year 2026. The maximum income limit for those subject to Social Security tax increased from $176,100 to $184,500. Likewise, the profit limit for workers who have not yet reached full retirement age rose to $24,480 annually.

The Maximum Amount Varies Depending on the Retirement Age

The Social Security system does not grant the same benefit to all retirees. The amount each person receives depends, among other factors, on the age at which they decide to begin receiving benefits. The minimum age to access the payments is 62 years old, while the age at which the maximum possible amount can be claimed is 70 years. Between these two extremes, there is a considerable difference in the monthly value of the check.

If you begin taking benefits at 62 years old: The maximum monthly benefit is $2,969.

If you wait until the age of 65: You can receive approximately $3,822 per month.

If you wait until Full Retirement Age (67 years old): The maximum amount is $4,152.

If you postpone until the age of 70: You have access to the maximum benefit of $5,181 per month.

Requirements to Access the Maximum Benefit

Reaching the maximum benefit within the Social Security system is a situation that applies to a small fraction of retirees. To qualify, a worker must have earned the maximum taxable salary—which amounts to $184,500 by 2026—for at least 35 years of their working life.

Added to this condition is the requirement of having delayed the start of payments until the age of 70, the age from which the system stops accumulating additional increases.

The available data indicate that only 10% of the beneficiaries wait until age 70 to claim their pension payments. Most do so earlier, whether due to financial need, health conditions, or other personal reasons. Those who begin collecting at age 62 face a permanent reduction of approximately one third regarding the amount they would have received had they waited until full retirement age (FRA).

For each year that a beneficiary delays the start of payments beyond the FRA of 67 years old, the benefit amount increases by an additional 8% cumulatively. This difference explains the significant gap between the $2,969 per month received by someone who starts at age 62 and the $5,181 received by someone who waits until age 70.