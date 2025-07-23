Only Florida and Texas are still distributing SNAP benefits in July. Thus, those recipients who meet all the requirements will get their payday on the 28th, or they may have received it on the 27th. As for the August paydays, there are no changes expected. However, if this is your first Food Stamp payment, you must be wondering how and when your money will be distributed.

It will depend on the state where you are currently living. For example, some states distribute payments on a single date. Therefore, there is no need to know the eligibility criteria because all recipients qualify for the same payday. Others have 2, 3, and up to 4 weeks of paydays. Thus, it is necessary to have an idea of how SNAP benefits will be distributed in August.

SNAP payment dates through August 28, 2025

Here are the paydays where eligible SNAP recipients can collect money on their Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Once you receive the money on your EBT card, you will be able to make eligible purchases in authorized grocery stores, farmers’ markets, or retailers in the U.S.

Alabama: August 4 – 23

Alaska: August 1

Arizona: August 1 – 13

Arkansas: August 4 – 13

California: August 1 – 10

Colorado: August 1 – 10

Connecticut: August 1 – 3

Delaware: August 2 – 23

Florida: August 1 – 28

Georgia: August 5 – 23

Hawaii: August 3 – 5

Idaho: August 1 – 10

Illinois: August 1 – 10

Indiana: August 5 – 23

Iowa: August 1 – 10

Kansas: August 1 – 10

Kentucky: August 1 – 19

Louisiana: August 1 – 23

Maine: August 10 – 14

Maryland: August 4 – 23

Massachusetts: August 1 – 14

Michigan: August 3 – 21

Minnesota: August 4 – 13

Mississippi: August 4 – 21

Missouri: August 1 – 22

Montana: August 2 – 6

Nebraska: August 1 – 5

Nevada: August 1 – 10

New Hampshire: August 5

New Jersey: August 1 – 5

New Mexico: August 1 – 20

New York: August 1 – 9

North Carolina: August 3 – 21

North Dakota: August 1

Ohio: August 2 – 20

Oklahoma: August 1 – 10

Oregon: August 1 – 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in August 2025

Rhode Island: August 1

South Carolina: August 1 – 10

South Dakota: August 10

Tennessee: August 1 – 20

Texas: August 1 – 28

Utah: August 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: August 1

Virginia: August 1 – 7

Washington: August 1 – 20

West Virginia: August 1 – 9

Wisconsin: August 1 – 15

Wyoming: August 1 – 4

Guam: August 1 – 10

Puerto Rico: August 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: August 1 – 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: August 1

Do not worry if you are on vacation and you will not be home to spend the SNAP benefits you are entitled to. For example, if you save some money for the next month on your EBT, you can also spend it in September.

Not just SNAP payments on August 1

Some SNAP recipients qualify for their monthly payment on August 1, 2025. Since they have limited income, they may also be receiving a low Social Security payment and SSI benefits.

It would be a great coincidence that their SNAP payment, which will be due on August 1 in states like Vermont, Rhode Island, or North Dakota, among others, arrives on the same day as their Social Security and SSI payments.

Bear in mind that SSI is always due on the first day of the month, unless it is a Federal holiday or the weekend, and Social Security will be distributed on August 1 because August 3 is a Sunday.

