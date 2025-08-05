The Social Security Administration (SSA) has released, once again, its official payment schedule for August 2025 benefits. This schedule determines when different groups of beneficiaries will receive their payments, based on factors like birthdate, benefit type, and specific circumstances such as fixed residence, and others.

Importantly, all payments – including retirement, SSI, and SSDI (disability) benefits – already include the 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2025. Payments are typically moved to the previous business day if the scheduled date falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

August 2025 payment schedule: When is your money coming

Friday, August 1st (Already Paid) covers several groups of recipients, as the following list:

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for August.

(SSI) benefits for August. Retirement/SSDI beneficiaries who started receiving benefits before May 1997.

who started receiving benefits before May 1997. People receiving both SSI and Social Security benefits.

benefits. Beneficiaries whose Medicare premiums are paid by their state.

are paid by their state. Beneficiaries with residence established outside the United States.

Wednesday, August 13th: For recipients of retirement, spousal, survivor, or SSDI benefits (who started after May 1997) with birthdays falling between the 1st and 10th of any month.

Wednesday, August 20th: For recipients of retirement, spousal, survivor, or SSDI benefits (started after May 1997) with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.

Wednesday, August 27th: For recipients of retirement, spousal, survivor, or SSDI benefits (started after May 1997) with birthdays between the 21st and 31st of any month.

SSI recipients will get dual payments in August

Because September 1st (the usual SSI payment date) falls on Labor Day (a federal holiday) in 2025, the September SSI payment will be issued early on Friday, August 29th. This advance applies only to SSI benefits for September.

Retirement and SSDI payments for September follow their own separate schedule later that month. Beneficiaries receiving both SSI and Social Security already received their combined August payment on August 1st and will not receive another Social Security payment on August 29th.

Maximum benefit amounts for 2025

Maximum benefit amounts are determined by the type of benefit, the beneficiary’s employment history and income, and the age at which benefits began.

At age 62 (early retirement): $2,831 per month.

(early retirement): $2,831 per month. At full retirement age (FRA, age 67 for those born in 1960 or later ): $4,018 per month (approximately $48,216 annually).

): $4,018 per month (approximately $48,216 annually). At age 70 (deferred retirement): $5,108 per month.

These amounts represent the upper limit for those who earned high incomes throughout their careers and chose to begin receiving benefits at the indicated ages. Most retirees receive amounts below the maximum.

Amounts of SSDI and SSI benefits

Regarding SSDI, the maximum monthly amount is $4,018. However, the average SSDI payment is approximately $1,580 per month, varying depending on the beneficiary’s previous income. These benefits are designed for workers who have accumulated sufficient work credits and suffer from a disability that prevents them from performing substantial gainful activity.

Now, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), that provides financial assistance to low-income individuals who are age 65 or older, blind, or disabled, regardless of their work history. The federal maximum amounts for 2025 are:

Individual beneficiaries could receive up to $967 per month. Couples (both spouses receive SSI) could be eligible for up to $1,450 per month. Essential Persons (caregivers who live with the SSI recipient and provide essential services): $484 per month.