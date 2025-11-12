The Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program is wrapping up its 2025 payouts with the kind of smooth efficiency you’d expect after more than four decades in action. These yearly checks have become a real lifeline for folks across the state, baked right into the local economy.

It all comes from oil royalties funneled into a big investment fund, and every resident who qualifies gets a straight cut of the profits. Living up here isn’t cheap—groceries, fuel, everything costs more thanks to the remote locations and brutal winters—so that cash drop makes a difference.

This year, each eligible person is getting $1,000. That’s down from $1,702 in 2024, sure, but it still helps cover spiking heating bills right when the cold starts biting.

Three batches of stimulus checks have already gone out

Every year, the PFD payments go out in different batches, according to how soon or how late the Alaskan taxpayers filled their taxes and applied for the stimulus checks:

October 16: Second round, mopping up stragglers and reaching families in hard-to-get-to villages.

Second round, mopping up stragglers and reaching families in hard-to-get-to villages. October 23: The big one—over 300,000 people paid, pushing the running total close to half a million, just as the first snowstorms rolled in.