In Alaska, the conversation is already turning to a tradition as eagerly anticipated as the first snowfall: the Permanent Fund Payment (PFD) stimulus checks. By 2026, the administrative cycle is already underway, marked by fixed dates, uncertain amounts, and an economic dependence that defines entire communities.

This is not a tax refund, but it’s actually a state-run stimulus checks program as part of a complex mechanism that’s a citizen’s right, and, for many, a vital source of assistance.

The PFD Stimulus Checks Application Is Now Open for 2026

The Alaska Department of Revenue’s online portal, pfd.alaska.gov, opened at midnight on January 1, 2026. Since then, tens of thousands of residents have begun the annual ritual of applying. They have until 11:59 p.m. on March 31 to complete it. The deadline is not flexible.

“The three-month window seems wide, but every year we see a last-minute surge,” says a department employee who preferred to remain anonymous. “One mistake on the form, a residency document not uploaded on time, and eligibility for the entire year is lost. People forget: it’s not just about applying; it’s about applying correctly.”

How Big Will the 2026 PFD Stimulus Checks?

The amount that will reach Alaskans’ wallets in the fall of 2026 is, for now, the big question mark. The legal formula, which ties the dividend to a moving average of the Permanent Fund’s returns, is just the starting point. The final battle is being fought in the halls of the state Legislature in Juneau.

There, representatives will debate, as they do every year, whether to follow the formula to the letter or divert a portion of those revenues to cover state budgetary needs, from education to infrastructure. The specter of government vetoes of the final figure looms over every forecast.

Political analysts in the capital suggest that, given the current economic climate, a moderate dividend is likely, perhaps in a similar range to the previous year, but they warn that any turbulence in the energy markets could change the equation overnight.

Last Year’s PFD Checks Are Still Unclaimed by Thousands of Alaskans

While the future is being negotiated, the past is taking the form of a concrete payment. For a significant group of residents, the key date is January 15, 2026. That date is reserved for the disbursement of dividends for the year 2025 that, at the close of the fiscal year, remained in “Eligible-Not Paid” status.

These are the dividends that were delayed, pending eligibility verification, or that suffered administrative delays. For them, January brings a belated but welcome relief.

While in 2024 the payment was as juicy as $1,702, in 2025 the check shrank down to $1,000, even though it was speculated that they could be as big as $3,000 (this last number didn’t happen).