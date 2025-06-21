Most States have issued their SNAP benefits in the United States. However, there are some paydays left in the States of Florida and Texas. Each State administers paydays differently. Therefore, they follow different rules to arrange the day when eligible recipients can collect their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in the U.S.

For example, if you live in Florida, you will need to have with you your case number. Paydays are on the 9th and 8th digits of the Florida case number, but as you can see, it is read backward. Besides, SNAP recipients will have to drop the 10th digit because it is not used to determine your payday eligibility. If your case number 9th and 8th digit ranges from 00 to 71, you have already received your Food Stamps.

SNAP Payment Schedule in Florida: June 21-28

Only SNAP recipients whose case number is between 72 to 99 will receive Food Stamps on one of these paydays. Any unused benefits can be saved for the following month.

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 72-74 = benefits to be paid on the 21st

Case number 9th and 8th digit :75-78 = benefits to be paid on the 22nd

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 79-81 = benefits to be paid on the 23rd

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 82-85 = benefits to be paid on the 24th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 86-88 = benefits to be paid on the 25th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 89-92 = benefits to be paid on the 26th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 93-95 = benefits to be paid on the 27th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 96-99 = benefits to be paid on the 28th

If you know someone who has limited income and resources and who cannot afford to buy food, you can help them apply online for Food Stamps in the State of Florida.

SNAP Payment Schedule in Texas

Two different groups of recipients get SNAP benefits in Texas every month. Those on benefits and certified after June 1, 2020, collect their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from the 16th to the 28th.

Texas uses the last 2 digits of the eligibility determination group (EDG) number to arrange the monthly payment schedule for SNAP recipients. Here are the remaining paydays left in June.