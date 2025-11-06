The federal government has confirmed a 2.8 percent rise in benefits for Social Security programs, effective for the 2026 calendar year. This Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, is calculated to offset inflation experienced by beneficiaries. The confirmed figure lands slightly above the 2.5 percent increase issued in 2025 but does not reach the 3.2 percent boost distributed the year before that.

Roughly 71 million Americans currently receive Social Security benefits. For this majority, the adjusted payment amount will first appear in their January 2026 disbursement. The schedule for these payments is not uniform; it depends on the recipient’s birth date, falling on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

A group of Social Security recipients will get the COLA before

A separate group will see this change reflected in their finances before the new year begins. The Supplemental Security Income program, which serves a specific population, operates on a different payment timetable. These individuals are scheduled to receive the updated amount in a payment dated December 31, 2025.

The SSI program provides support to about 7.5 million individuals. Its payment calendar is the reason for the earlier implementation of the new COLA rate. Federal policy mandates that SSI payments are made on the first day of each month. This rule has an exception for weekends and federal holidays.

Because January 1, 2026, is a federal holiday, the payment for that month is legally required to be issued on the last preceding business day. That day is Wednesday, December 31, 2025. This payment, although delivered in 2025, is the January 2026 benefit installment and therefore includes the full COLA increase.

The mechanism behind annual adjustments

The Cost of Living Adjustment is a legally required annual process. Its purpose is to prevent the erosion of purchasing power for Social Security benefits due to inflation. The specific percentage is derived from data collected by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) during the third quarter of the year.

The Social Security Administration makes its formal announcement each fall, following the completion of the third-quarter measurement period. The disclosure of the 2026 COLA occurred in the latter part of 2025, providing a several-month notice before the change impacts monthly budgets.

Therefore, the new maximum SSI payments will be $992 for a single filer, while a couple filing together for the benefit could expect a maximum of $1,486.

Using your “My Social Security” account

The Social Security Administration maintains an online portal for beneficiaries seeking immediate access to their data. This service, known as My Social Security, allows individuals to view their official COLA notice and other details as soon as the information is released by the agency. The platform provides secure access to personal benefit information.

Creating a My Social Security account is a process handled through the agency’s official website. The procedure requires validation of the user’s identity and Social Security number. Once established, the account serves as a primary resource for managing communications and reviewing payment histories.

This digital option is indeed a faster alternative to traditional mailed notices. The SSA advocates for the use of the online account to streamline access to information for all beneficiaries, including those enrolled in the Supplemental Security Income program based on low-income status.